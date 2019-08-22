The Zoya Factor first look motion poster: Bollywood fashion queen Sonam Kapoor is currently gearing up for romantic drama film The Zoya Factor. After teasing the fans with motion posters, finally, Sonam Kapoor shared her first look from the film. Have a look

The Zoya Factor first look motion poster: After winning hearts with an innovative storyline Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is all set to astonish her fans with her next project titled The Zoya Factor. It is a romantic drama which also features South star Dulquer Salmaan. After inciting the audience with the first poster and the motion poster, Sonam Kapoor recently released her first look from the film.

In the poster, Sonam Kapoor looks pretty dressed like a goddess of cricket wearing a blue saree with a bat in her hand. Sonam Kapoor has completely surprised everyone with her first look from the film. While some are praising the actor, some are disliking the concept on social media.

The film is an official adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same title of 2008. The story is based on the life of Zoya Solanki, who works as an executive in an advertising agency and falls in love with the captain of Indian cricket team Nikhil Khoda played by Salmaan and later becomes a lucky charm for Indian team during 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Take a look

The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and will hit the theatres on September 20. Apart from Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, the film also features Sanjay Kapoor, Sikander Shukla, Abhilash Chaudhary, Rahul Khanna and Angad Bedi in supporting roles.

Moreover, the film will also clash with Karan Deo and Sahher Bambba’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Amyra Dastur and Manisha Koirala starrer Prasthanam which is among the highly anticipated films. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with costars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Juhi Chawala.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App