The Zoya Factor motion poster: Sonam Kapoor is all set to reveal India's lucky charm at 12 pm. Starring in The Zoya Factor, the actor will be sharing the screen space with South superstar Dulquer Salmaan in the film. The Zoya Factor will hit the silver screens on September 20, 2020.

The Zoya Factor motion poster: Countdown has begun for Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film The Zoya Factor. Slated for a release on September 20, 2019, The Zoya Factor is an adaption of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel that goes by the same name and follows the story of Zoya Solanki who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket Team during 2011 Cricket World Cup.

As the makers of the film gear to kickstart promotions, two new motion posters have been released to raise excitement among cinephiles to meet India’s lucky charm. Sharing the latest motion poster on her Instagram account, Sonam has revealed that fans would be able to meet India’s lucky charm at 12 pm.

Along with Sonam Kapoor, The Zoya Factor also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor, Abhilash Chaudhary, Sikander Kher, Saurabh Shukla, Rahul Khanna and Angad Bedi. Prior to The Zoya Factor, South superstar Dulquer Salmaan starred in Bollywood film titled Karwaan alongside Mithila Palkar and Irrfan Khan.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled under the banner of Fox Star Studios, The Zoya Factor is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 20. On the day of its release, the film will clash with Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba’s film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Prasthanam starring Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur. Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor, that tanked at the box office. The Zoya Factor’s success is very important for Sonam Kapoor as she is yet to sign her next film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App