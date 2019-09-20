The Zoya Factor movie review: The Zoya Factor starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan is the big movie release this weekend. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie has clashed with Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam and Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

The Zoya Factor is one film that had all the elements to make it post the boundary this weekend- promising lead actors, a story based on a hit novel, interesting intersection of superstition and hard work in the narrative, romance and what not. However, it all falls flat to the face. If you have watched the trailer of this movie, then imagine it as a 2 hour-long extension of it.

Zoya Solanki (Sonam Kapoor) is born on the day India wins its first world cup and all the credit goes to this little newborn baby. Years later, she is offered Rs 1 crore for becoming team India’s lucky mascot. All she has to do is have breakfast with the team and attend a few matches. Interestingly, the whole team believes Zoya is her lucky charm, except Indian cricket captain Nikhil Khoda (Dulquer Salmaan) and, probably, the only hope of sanity in the film.

Sonam Kapoor tries a lot to play a normal Indian girl on the big screen but it just doesn’t work. The squeals on watching Nikhil take off his shirt, piece to camera in every 15 minutes, dressy ensemble, god-like avatar in some of the later sequences just make it too difficult to relate to her character Zoya Solanki. The forceful plug-ins or i should say pseudo ads of Dairy Milk, Pepsi and a rip-off of Ambuja cement doesn’t help either.

In this hotch potch, the only saving grace of the audiences and Indian cricket team is Dulquer Salmaan. He lives up to the character of Nikhil Khoda and plays it with all earnesty. I couldn’t help but swoon and smile during his romantic scenes with Sonam. Dulquer as Nikhil is truly a treat to watch as a team leader and the man of Zoya Solanki’s dreams.

Supporting cast of the film, primarily Sanjay Kapoor, Sikander Kher and Angad Bedi are a missed opportunity. Despite portraying an on-screen family, Sanjay Kapoor, Sikander Kher and Sonam Kapoor lack the spark and a reason for root for them. If you are expecting a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan, don’t. You will be only treated to his voice over. However, you can expect a blink and miss cameo by Anil Kapoor in a not so funny sequence.

The direction is okay and the screenplay is pretty straightforward. The cricket scenes are particularly gripping if you have slightest of interest in the sport. But again, The Zoya Factor is a very predictable movie. If you are looking for any twists and turns, something that will surprise you, sit out for this one.

Last but not the least, the songs of The Zoya Factor fit into the narrative but are largely forgettable. After coming out of the theatre, you wouldn’t remember the lyrics of any, except Lucky Charm.

Unfortunately, this one is a miss from my side.

