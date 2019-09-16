The Zoya Factor is making its way to release this Friday Septemeber 20, the lucky charm Zoya aka Sonam Kapoor has to say that her lucky charm is red color and here we have 50 photos of her in a red outfit for the promotion of her upcoming film The Zoya Factor.

Sonam Kapoor's lucky color is red, see photos

These days Sonam Kapoor has opted for red color for the promotions of The Zoya Factor. She believes it is her lucky color and for the promotion of her upcoming film The Zoya Factor, she is being seen in red. The film revolves around her being a lucky charm for the team India and when she was asked why is she wearing only red for the promotions she answered to it by saying that she wants to do full justice to her role.

Sonam Kapoor also said that her character is a lucky charm for the team India and she believes color red is her lucky charm which will help the film to be a huge success. She also stated that color red holds a significance of auspicious color and therefore with this red color she is going to make sure that the luck is with her upcoming movie.

Here we have top 50 pictures of Sonam Kapoor in red and she is looking flabbergasting in it and has given us goals to wear the hot red in various ways :

The Zoya Factor is based on a novel by Anuja Chauhan and is by the same title The Zoya Factor, the film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is all set to hit the theatres on September 20. In a recent interview, Sonam Kapoor said that these kinds of films will make you fall in love with the characters and gives you a surety to make you laugh.

The Zoya Factor is starring Dulquer Salman and opposite him will be Sonam Kapoor and not just these two, the movie will star Sanjay Kapoor who will play the role of Sonam’s father in the film, Angad Bedi, Abhilash Chaudhary, Sikander Kher, Saurabh Shukla will also be seen in the film playing some crucial role.

