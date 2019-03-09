The Zoya Factor release date: The Zoya Factor film has finalised its official release date of June 14, 2019. The film stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, who will be soon seen sharing the big screen together. The movie has been directed by Abhishek Varma and produced by Adlabs Films and Fox Star Studios .

The Zoya Factor release date: Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan’s much-awaited film The Zoya Factor has zeroed down on its official release date. Ever since the film’s announcement, fans are eagerly waiting to see this new pair on the big screen. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the release date of the film on his Twitter account earlier today. According to his tweet, the film has been slated for a release on June 14 2019.

Sonam’s reel life name in the film would be Zoya Solanki, as she changed her Instagram handle name to the same. It would be interesting to watch why the movie has been titled after the character’s name. Talking about Dulquer Salmaan, who made his Bollywood debut with Karwaan last year co-starring Irfan Khan, is now pairing with Sonam Kapoor.

The film is based upon a novel that has been written by Anuja Chauhan. The book is inspired by a real-life story in which an advertising professional named Zoya Singh Solanki meets the Indian Cricket Team and ends up becoming a mascot for the team during their campaign for the 2011 Cricket World Cup victory. The upcoming movie is directed by Abhishek Varma and produced by Adlabs Films and Fox Star Studios.

Post-Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga movie, where she shared the screen with her father Anil Kapoor, it is her second film of this year. The audiences are holding their horses with glee to watch the upcoming film that will soon hit the theatres.

