The Zoya Factor: The actor Sanjay Kapoor is working with the real-life nice Sonam Kapoor for the first time, he shared his working experience in the film The Zoya Factor.

The Zoya Factor: The actor Sanjay Kapoor talks about the working experience that he got during the shooting of the film The Zoya Factor. As the actor is performing the role of the father of his real-life niece Sonam Kapoor in the film. The actor revealed that he loves Sonam a lot but due to busy schedule everybody in the family unites occasionally that is on Diwali and Raksha Bandhan only but because of the film he got time to spend with her.

The actor added that it was very difficult to spend time with the family when you all are busy with your stuff and have different schedules of shooting. But he was glad that he did the film with Sonam that gave him 14 hours a day to spend with her. H felt lucky to perform his dad in the film. The given time to interact with the Sonam Kapoor and they shared the bond that they always wanted to. He was very happy after the shoot as he cherishes the bond with his niece.

The actor has been recently seen in the 100 crore club film Mission Mangal, Although the actor has been seen in a small role where he roped as Vidya Balan’s husband, the actor was immensely appreciated for his role in the film. Now it will be interesting to see, how the bond will give a natural effect to the film The Zoya Factor when he will be seen in the role of Sonam’s father.

The Zoya Factor trailer is going to release today that is August 27, it will be interesting to see the glimpse of the film that might also give the glimpse of the bond shared by father and daughter. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the trailer. Hold your breath for heart taking trailer featuring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan.

