The Zoya Factor screening: Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan are all set for their upcoming film The Zoya Factor which has released today and is garnering mixed reviews. Some hours back, the makers hosted a special screening which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. Take a look at the pictures–

The Zoya Factor: Whether it is notching up the style statement or conquering the hearts with her glamour on-screens, one actor who masters all these fields is Sonam Kapoor. There is no doubt in saying that Sonam Kapoor is among the most talented stars of the industry. Currently, the hottie is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film–The Zoya Factor.

Together, both Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan have left no chance of promoting the film and just a few hours before the release, the makers also hosted a special screening of the film. The screening was attended by many celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal along with the cast of the film. Moreover, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was also present at the screening event.

In some viral photos from the event, Katrina Kaif was seen dressed in a white and blue tracksuit with white shoes. Moreover, Arjun Kapoor was seen in a black casual shirt. Further, more Vicky Kaushal was also seen at the event dressed in a black sweat with a cap.

Take a look at the photos–

Moreover, Sanjay Kapoor is also a part of the film and will be seen in the role of Sonam Kapoor’s father in the film. In an interview, Sanjay revealed that together both of them got a chance of spending quality time during the film and working with family members is always good. Talking about the film, The Zoya Factor is a romantic-drama which also features Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher and Koel Purie in supporting roles.

Talking about the story, it is based on the life of a girl Zoya, played by Sonam Kapoor who worked in an ad agency and is born on the day when India won its first World Cup in the year 1983. Moreover, Dulquer Salmaan, who is known for his films in south cinemas, plays the role of Sonam’s love interest.

