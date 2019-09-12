The Zoya Factor: The much-awaited film featuring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan is slated to hit the silver screens on September 20. In a recent interview, Sonam revealed some interesting facts. Scroll down to watch the full interview.

The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor is all set to hit the box office on September 20. The romantic drama film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Fox Star Studios. The Zoya Factor is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same name published in 2008.

In a recent interview with NewsX, Sonam Kapoor revealed some interesting facts. The Veere Di Wedding actor said her husband Anand Ahuja did not she is Anil Kapoor’s daughter. Sonam said Anand is a regular Delhi boy and he’s not aware of the people working in the film industry. The actor also said Anand knew her just from Delhi 6 and Aisha.

Talking about The Zoya Factor, the plot of the film revolves around Sonam who is seen playing the character of Rajput girl Zoya Solanki who works in an advertising agency. She was born when India won it’s first World Cup and later becomes a lucky charm for Indian Cricket Team. In the film, Dulquer will be seen as Nikhil Khoda who is the Indian Cricket Team captain and Zoya’s love interest.

Watch the full interview of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan with NewsX here:

On the work front, Sonam and Salmaan are currently promoting their upcoming film. She was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga alongside her father Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. Sonam’s further projects have not been announced yet.

