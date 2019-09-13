The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor is slated to release on September 20. The actor talked about nepotism in a recent interview. Read on to know more.

The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor defines nepotism, says people use the word without knowing its meaning

The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor is all set for her upcoming film The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The romantic drama film is slated to release on September 20. Directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Fox Star Studios, Pooja Shetty and Aarrti Shetty, the film is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same name published in 2008.

Sonam is currently promoting her film with co-actor Dulquer and in a recent interview, the actor talked about nepotism. Sonam is the daughter of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and has faced many allegations of nepotism. Explaining her views Sonam said its a privilege and a responsibility to come from an entertainment family background. She thinks her father has worked really hard for it and now it’s her responsibility to prove herself as it will be a disrespect to him.

She further defined the meaning of nepotism and said people should check the actual meaning on google as some of them use it without knowing what it means. Talking about the film, The Zoya Factor revolves around a Rajput girl named Zoya Solanki who turns out to be a lucky charm for an Indian cricket team. Watch the love story of Sonam and Dulquer on the silver screens. Makers have already released the trailer of the film and fans cant wait to watch the film.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with her father Anil Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding and Sanju. Sonam has not signed any other films yet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App