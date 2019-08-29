The Zoya Factor poster: Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film–The Zoya Factor. Recently, the makers released the poster of the film and revealed that the trailer will be out at 1 pm. Have a look at the poster–

The Zoya Factor poster: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is currently all set for her upcoming film The Zoya Factor. It is a romantic-drama film which also features South actor Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the role of Sonam Kapoor’s love interest as Indian Cricket Team captain– Nikhil Khoda. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and will hit the theatres on September 20.

The film is based on the life of a girl Zoya Solanki, played by Sonam Kapoor, who works in an advertising agency and later proves to be the lucky charm for Indian Cricket team during World Cup 2011. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Manu Rishi and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles. Just before some hours of the trailer release, the makers of the film released the poster and announced that the trailer will be out at 1 pm.

In the poster, Sonam Kapoor can be seen in the arms of Dulquer Salmaan and the entire cricket team is seen praising the couple by raising their bats. In the poster, Sonam Kapoor is dressed in red attire, meanwhile, Salmaan can be seen lost in Sonam wearing Indian Cricket jersey.

Take a look at the poster here–

In an interview, the director of the film Abhishek revealed that The Zoya Factor narrates the story of cricket woven into a love story touching insights with luck and superstition. Basically, the film is based on a novel of the same title by Anuja Chauhan, who has also contributed in the film by penning down the dialogues.

