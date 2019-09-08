The Zoya Factor: The much-awaited film featuring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan is all set to hit the theatres on September 20, 2019. In a recent interview, Sonam opened about her character in the romantic drama and revealed that she had to gain 10 kgs for the film.

The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor says she gained 10 kgs to fit into the role

The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer is set to release on September 20. Directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Fox Star Studios, the romantic drama is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same title published in 2008. The film also features Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher among others.

Talking about the film, the plot revolves around Sonam Kapoor. She plays the of a Rajput girl named Zoya Solanki who works in an advertising agency. Zoya was born when India won its first World Cup in 1983 and her dad calls her the lucky charm for the Indian Cricket Team. In the film, Malayalam actor Dulquer plays the character of Nikhil Khoda who is the Indian Cricket Team captain and Zoya’s love interest.

Sonam and Dulquer are currently promoting the film and in a recent interview Bollywood diva Sonam revealed she had to gain 10 Kgs for the romantic drama to fit into the character of a normal girl. The actor said, filmmakers misunderstand her as a bimbo because she loves fashion but that’s not the reality. Sonam said, she loves playing the role of normal girls who have to go through a lot of struggles. In her career so far, the actor has done many women-centric films like Veere Di Wedding, Neerja and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Esa Laga. She also won National Film Award for Neerja.

The Zoya Factor will clash with Sanjay Dutt’s Prassthanam. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Esa Laga opposite Rajkumar Rao. The romantic drama also featured Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. Helmed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film collected a decent amount of money at the box office and got mixed reviews from fans and film critics.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App