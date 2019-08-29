The Zoya Factor: The Zoya Factor trailer has sparked an age old debate between luck and hard work. Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, the movie will release on September 20, 2020.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, is geared up to hit the cinema screens with her next release The Zoya Factor co-starring Malayalam cinema’s heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan. An adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel by the same name, The Zoya Factor revolves around a girl named Zoya Solanki and how she becomes India’s lucky charm by ensuring victory to Indian cricket team in 2011 world cup.

Centered on cricket and superstition, The Zoya Factor mocks everything that is wrong with us as a society. If Kohli hits a 6, it’s a lucky day for Team India. If he gets out, it’s Anushka Sharma’s bad luck. After all, who can forget the tweets post India’s defeat against South Africa in 2017 calling Anushka Sharma a panauti. It is as if India won the world cup in 1983 and 2011 on the basis of sheer luck and not hours of practice on and off field.

If astrologers could predict future, they wouldn’t be astrologers in the first place. The world would have less of problems to deal with. If the alignment of stars could do wonders, we would all be waiting for our perfect moment of glory. Let’s say one’s luck might even take them a step closer to success or even land on the destination but to sustain and strive for greater heights requires hard work and determination. It is time we stop putting lady lucks on a pedestal and give way to reason over superstition.

Anushka sharma is always unlucky for indian cricket team.where ever Anushka go for cheer up india loose match — Rahul Goswamy (@rahulgoswamy89) March 26, 2015

Most unlucky cricket fan has to be Anushka Sharma. From Delhi and has to support RCB. 😭😭 — talib and ojha fanboy (@AshLUHG) April 13, 2018

As I have said many times, Anushka Sharma turned out to be a huge panauti for Virat Kohli. What a massive defeat for India! #SAvsIND — KRK (@KRKActor_) January 17, 2018

Directed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, The Zoya Factor also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi among others. Scheduled for a theatrical release on September 20, 2020, it is yet to be seen whether lady luck works in the favour of Zoya Solanki, i.e Sonam Kapoor herself.

