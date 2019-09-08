The Zoya Factor: After conquering hearts with rom-com drama film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sonam Kapoor is gearing up for her next–The Zoya Factor. Recently, while promoting her film with her costar Dulquer Salmaan, the actor revealed that just because she has a great interest in fashion and clothes doesn't make her bimbo.

The Zoya Factor: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan are all set for his their first collaboration in their next film–The Zoya Factor. It is a romantic-drama film which narrates the life of a Rajput girl Zoya Solanki, who later becomes a celebrity based on her luck. Zoya is born on the day when India won its first World Cup in Cricket in 1983, so her father played by Sanjay Kapoor gives her the title of the lucky charm for the Indian Cricket Team. The film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and will hit the theatres on September 20.

Currently, the lead stars are busy promoting their film and recently, while having a conversation with a media portal, Sonam Kapoor revealed that many filmmakers and her fans have a misunderstanding that just because she loves fashion and clothes doesn’t make her a bimbo. She has worked really hard in her starting phase and nobody knows about her struggles and the number of auditions she gave for her debut film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali–Saawariya and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Delhi 6.

Further, Sonam Kapoor also opened up saying that from a long time, she wanted to feature in a light way film where she was supposed to showcase the life of a common girl tackling with her small struggles of life. Though she has also featured in many women-centric films like Neerja, Veere Di Wedding and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Esa Laga, she wanted to portray a common girl, which got fulfilled with The Zoya Factor.

Sonam Kapoor also revealed that after doing Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Esa Laga, she had to gain 10 kgs for playing Zoya and also burnt her hair every day as she has straight hair and Zoya has freezy, so she has to go through a completely different hairdo.

Talking about the film, the film is inspired by Anuja Chauhan’s novel with the same title of 2008. Sonam revealed that Anuja has worked closely with the team for scripts and the dialogues as the makers wanted to bring the basic essence of the novel on the big screens.

Further, the film also features Angad Bedi, Koel Purie, Manu Rishi, Saurabh Shukla and Rahul Khanna in supporting roles. Moreover, the film will also face a clash with Sanjay Dutt’s film Prassthanam at the box office on September 20.

