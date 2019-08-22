The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor reveals that her name Sonam is symbolic with the character she is playing in Zoya Factor, her name means good luck.

The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor is featured in the film The Zoya Factor where she is performing as Zoya, the actress is featured opposite to Dulquer Salman. With the release of the first look of the film Zoya Factor, Sonam comes up with the relevance of her name with the character she is playing in the film. The actress says that her father actor Anil Kapoor has named her Sonam because it means good luck, Sonam brings success, charm and dignity to Anil’s life so he gave her this beautiful name.

In Abishek Sharma’s film, Sonam is going to perform a similar character where Zoya will come as a lucky charm to team India during world cup 2010. Well, the story is fictional and mugged up in the brain but it will leave a different impression of the situation on the audience. In the film, Zoya will bring success to team India but the Captain will not show he believes in it.

It will be interesting to see how the director will showcase the story of Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller novel. The Zoya Factor is a story taken from the novel of Indian author, in the film Zoya seems working with an advertising agency, through her work she met with team India and falls in love with the Indian skipper. The team wins the match because of her luck but the skipper refuses to believe that.

The actress is now working with the release of the film after that is she lined up with Shashanka Ghosh’s directorial Battle Of Bittora alongside Farhan Akhtar. The release date is not yet decided on the film but it will be based on the destructive battle of Bittora. The actress was last seen in Veere Di Wedding alongside Swara Bhaskar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

