The Zoya Factor: After impressing the fans with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sonam Kapoor is all set for her next project titled The Zoya Factor. It is a rom-com film which will hit the theatres on September 20. Recently, Sonam Kapoor opened up about the reason for wearing red attires at the promotions.

Sonam Kapoor reveals the reason for wearing only red at the promotion events

The Zoya Factor: Bollywood fashion doll Sonam Kapoor is currently gearing up for her next project–The Zoya Factor. It is a romantic-drama film which is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and is bankrolled under the banners of Fox Star Studios. The film is based on a novel of the same title of 2008 by Anuja Chauhan and follows a story of a girl Zoya, who is also called as the lucky charm of Indian Cricket Team during Cricket World Cup 201.

Apart from Sonam Kapoor, the film also features south actor Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the role of Cricket team captain–Nikhil Khoda and doesn’t believe in luck and superstitions. After inciting the audience with the teasers and the motion posters, the makers are all set to release the trailer of the film today.

Ahead of the trailer release, recently Sonam Kapoor opened up about the reason for sporting red attires in the promotional events of the film. She revealed that this was her idea to wear red at events as she wanted to introduce the audience with the character of Zoya in her style which includes all her eccentricities. She further said that as red is considered auspicious so she chose this colour.

Take a look at the motion posters

The Zoya Factor is an interesting story away from the concept of remakes and sequel of Bollywood. Apart from Sonam Kapoor and Salmaan, the film also features Angad Bedi, Manu Rishi, Koel Purie, Pradhuman Singh, Pankaj Dheer and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles. The film will hit the silver screens on September 20, 2019.

