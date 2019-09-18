The Zoya Factor: Bollywood Diva Sonam Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film The Zoya Factor with co-star Dulquer Salmaan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the romantic drama is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same name. The Zoya Factor will hit the box office on September 20. Sonam starrer will be clashing with Karan Deol’s Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Sanjay Dutt’s Prassthanam.
Recently, Sonam attended the special screening of her film The Zoya Factor and when asked about the clash with Prassthanam, the actor not only had any idea about the clash but also about the film. In fact, she was unaware of the existence of a film titled Prassthanam. It was quite surprising to see Sonam asking the reporters and her team about the film Prassthanam. Being an actor Sonam should be aware of the Bollywood flicks and especially if some movie is clashing with her film.
Later, when the reporters told her its Sanjay Dutt’s film, Sonam congratulated him and said it is a big film as compared to The Zoya Factor. It will be interesting to know whether Sanjay Dutt is aware of Sonam Kapoor’s film or not. Talking about Prassthanam, it is Sanjay Dutt’s first home production film produced by his wife Maanayata Dutt. It is the remake of Telugu film released in 2010. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey, and Amyra Dastur and is slated to release on September 20.
For #TheZoyaFactor screenings
16.2 million people are now officially super lucky, all thanks to Lady Luck herself, Zoya! Watch the trailer NOW for some good luck! #TheZoyaFactorTrailer @dqsalmaan #AbhishekSharma @pooja__shetty @aartishetty @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms @angadbedi @sanjaykapoor2500 @sikandarkher
The birth of India’s Lucky Charm 👶🏻 was celebrated with India’s historic World Cup 🏆 Victory! Catch the #TheZoyaFactor trailer tomorrow at 1 PM to know how! @dqsalmaan #AbhishekSharma @pooja__shetty @aartishetty @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms @angadbedi @sanjaykapoor2500 @sikandarkher @shankarehsaanloy @manurishichadha @poojabhamrrah @koel.purie @anuja.chauhan
Presenting the tilte track of Prassthanam! Watch it now! Link in bio. @m_koirala @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @alifazal9 @amyradastur93 @satyajeetdubey @chahattkhanna @iamdivinaathackur #DevaKatta @maanayata @sandy_bhargava @nh_studioz @sanjaysduttprod @prassthanamfilm @zeemusiccompany #NarendraHirawat @abhijitchawathe @nutcase19 @lovel.arora @musheerkhan1 @farhadsamji @adityadevmusic @devnegilive
Meet Baldev Pratap Singh and his family! Catch the #Prasthanam teaser in cinemas now. @m_koirala @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @alifazal9 @amyradastur93 @satyajeetdubey @chahattkhanna @iamdivinaathackur #DevaKatta @maanayata @sandy_bhargava @nh_studioz @sanjaysduttprod @prasthanamfilm @zeemusiccompany #NarendraHirawat @abhijitchawathe @nutcase19 @lovel.arora
Speaking about Sonam Kapoor’s The Zoya Factor, the story revolves around Rajput girl Zoya Solanki who was born when India won its first world cup and is later considered to be a lucky charm for the team. Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher and others will be seen playing supporting roles.