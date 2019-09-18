The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted at the special screening of her upcoming film The Zoya Factor slated to release on September 20. When asked by a reporter about Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam which is slated to release on the same date, the actor had no idea and replied ye kya hai.

The Zoya Factor: Bollywood Diva Sonam Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film The Zoya Factor with co-star Dulquer Salmaan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the romantic drama is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same name. The Zoya Factor will hit the box office on September 20. Sonam starrer will be clashing with Karan Deol’s Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Sanjay Dutt’s Prassthanam.

Recently, Sonam attended the special screening of her film The Zoya Factor and when asked about the clash with Prassthanam, the actor not only had any idea about the clash but also about the film. In fact, she was unaware of the existence of a film titled Prassthanam. It was quite surprising to see Sonam asking the reporters and her team about the film Prassthanam. Being an actor Sonam should be aware of the Bollywood flicks and especially if some movie is clashing with her film.

Later, when the reporters told her its Sanjay Dutt’s film, Sonam congratulated him and said it is a big film as compared to The Zoya Factor. It will be interesting to know whether Sanjay Dutt is aware of Sonam Kapoor’s film or not. Talking about Prassthanam, it is Sanjay Dutt’s first home production film produced by his wife Maanayata Dutt. It is the remake of Telugu film released in 2010. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey, and Amyra Dastur and is slated to release on September 20.

Speaking about Sonam Kapoor’s The Zoya Factor, the story revolves around Rajput girl Zoya Solanki who was born when India won its first world cup and is later considered to be a lucky charm for the team. Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher and others will be seen playing supporting roles.

