The Zoya Factor: The Zoya Factor stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaann leaves no chance to promote their film and in a recent interview Sonam was asked about her best on-screen chemistry between Salman Khan and Dulquer Salmaann, to which she said, she has a good taste in men (giggled).

The Zoya Factor: Bollywood lass who speaks what so she wants or feels like, sometimes it leads her to controversy but most of the time her fans love her, for who she is, she is the daughter of Bollywood’s ace actor Anil Kapoor who never gets old, Yes! she is Sonam Kapoor and for 2019 the diva is all set to recreate her ‘Z’ Factor magic on the silver screen, with the film The Zoya Factor.

Both the star, Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor leaves no stone to promote their films, be it on events or social media platforms, the duo are making all the necessary steps to make there film a big hit. In an interview given to a web portal, Sonam and Dulquer talked frankly and revealed all the sneak peek moments from the film.

Sonam on one of her fans comments, in which she was asked about her best on-screen chemistry between Dulquer Salmaan VS Salman Khan, to which she answered that she looks good with all her co-star and she has a good taste of men, interrupting Sonam, Dulquer said there is no comparison between him and Salman Bhai, as is the best in every possible way.

Sonam also revealed the Zoya factor thing and her name Zoya in both her film Raanjhanaa and The Zoya Factor, and said Zoya means ‘Gift’ and writer Himanshu Sharma gave me the name, who had earlier wrote Raanjhanaa script. Talking about Dulquer fitness secret, Sonam Interrupted and said, Dulquer was on a horrendous diet (giggled). However, by looking on to the film trailer, it seems like director Abhishek Sharma has brought a unique story plot with fresh pairs like Dulquer and Sonam.

The film Zoya Factor is based on a novel named The Zoya Factor written in 2008 by Anuja Chauhan. On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor has lot many films on her career plate apart from The Zoya factor the diva can be seen in Director Shashanka Ghosh film Battle Of Bittora.

