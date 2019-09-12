The Zoya Factor: The countdown for Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor has finally started. During an interview with NewsX, Sonam opened up about a superstition related to sneakers and husband Anand Ahuja.

With an amalgamation of cricket, superstition, and rom-com, The Zoya Factor has managed to tick all the right boxes to make for an interesting watch. For years, avid readers have enjoyed and loved Anuja Chauhan’s novel that goes by the same name and now we are all set to meet Sonam Kapoor as Zoya Solanki and Dulquer Salmaan as Nikhil Khoda. Ahead of the film release on September 20, the leading pair opened up about their upcoming film The Zoya Factor with NewsX and made some interesting revelations.

Considered as a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket Team, Sonam’s character Zoya Solanki believes in superstitions. This is also the reason why she has decided to wear only red outfits during the promotions of the film. On being asked about her superstitions related to sneakers, Sonam mentioned her husband Anand Ahuja and his obsession with sneakers. She said that Anand is so obsessed with sneakers that he has even opened a sneaker store. He is also someone who loves to gift her a lot of sneakers.

Every time she gifts sneakers to her film producer Aarti Shetty, she asks her to take Rs 3-5 in return. This has stuck in her head and repeats the same ritual with her husband stating that he has to take Rs 2 as she doesn’t walk him to out of my life. Sonam then jokingly added that he buys her so many sneakers that she is now fed up and doesn’t do it anymore.

Check out the full interview of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan with NewsX here:

The love for sneakers runs so deep in the Kapoor and Ahuja family that the couple also sported sneakers on their wedding reception. Be it Anil Kapoor or Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor, they have all become sneakerheads, thanks to Anand Ahuja. One of the ‘it’ couples in the celebrity world, Sonam and Anand tied the knot last year in May.

Talking about The Zoya Factor, the Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 20. Directed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled under the banner of Fox Star Studios, The Zoya Factor also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher among many others. On the day of its release, the film will clash with Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala’s film Prasthanam and debutants Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba’s film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

