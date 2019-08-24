Sonam Kapoor's upcoming film The Zoya Factor is all set to hit the screens of September 20 and ahead of that the makers have released a promo video of the film through which they have also declared the release date the film's trailer. Watch the new promo video now!

The upcoming movie of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor The Zoya Factor has been in talks since its first poster was revealed earlier this week. Today, the makers of the upcoming film released one quirky video through which the launch date of the trailer of the film has also been announced by them.

The promo video which pokes fun at teleshopping advertisements features Mahabharat actor Pankaj Dheer. As Dheer plays the host in the video, he introduces all of us to The Zoya Kavach, an instrument that is beautiful, attractive, durable and effuses good luck rays at a high-speed of 600 Mbps. Also, if the Kavach does not bring the good luck to the buyer than in that case Dheer assures 100% money-back guarantee.

Sharing the funniest video on social media, the makers of the film captioned it as, Suno! Suno! India waale suno! Ab aapki taraf bhi good luck aayega 600mbps ki speed se. Aaj hi book kijiye Zoya Kavach aur dekhiye trailer on August 27!

In the film The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor is playing a Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki, who is an advertising agency executive and who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during 2011 Cricket World Cup. On the other side, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing the captain of the Indian Cricket team and Zoya’s lover.

Dressed in a blue and golden bordered sari with heavy jewelry, Sonam is looking as a new-age goddess who sports sneakers with a sari. The Zoya Factor is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of the same name.

The upcoming Hindi romantic drama film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and coming in cinemas on September 20. The film will clash with Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s Bollywood debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas at the box-office. Along with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, the film also features Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, and Pankaj Dheer in pivotal roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App