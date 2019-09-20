The Zoya Factor: The film is getting the [ositive response from all over the nation, Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan are lauded for their great performances in the film. Recently Karan Johar, Sophie Choudry praises the star cast and tweet, read the tweet here.

The Zoya Factor: The Zoya Factor film has had hit the silver screens today, the much-awaited film is creating the right buzz for the film as audiences are desperately waiting outside the ticket windows. Even celebrities couldn’t stop themselves from lauding Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan’s work in the film.

The film revolves around the luck of a girl name Zoya who was born when India won its first world cup. Sonam as Zoya and Dulquer Salmaan as the Indian cricket team captain falls in love for each other and with that movie has a pinch of comedy factor in it, The movie is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel which is a romantic drama.

The movie is getting a positive response from all over the nation and it seems like ‘Z’ factor has done its job. Audiences are sharing their experience on social media and writing lovable comments from both the actors. Today Karan Johar in his recent tweet praised both the actor for their work and wrote:

The film makes you smile and @sonamakapoor as Zoya provides that big smile on your face! @dulQuer is a heartthrob and makes you instantly fall in love with him! Super performances by @Imangadbedi and #SanjayKapoor ! Well done team Zoya! Pooja aarti Abhishek and FOX! #ZoyaFactor — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 20, 2019

While Singer, actor Sophie Choudry couldn’t stop herself to laud Sonam for her great work and wrote: I enjoyed the film The Zoya Factor and Dulquer Salmaan you are beyond lovely and hope that we could see you in more films Good luck pooja Shetty and little luck never hurts.

#TheZoyaFactor has been seen & enjoyed…U totally imbibe Zoya @sonamakapoor & u r beyond lovely @dulQuer ..Hope to see u in many more Hindi films!

Super job my dearest @Imangadbedi .. GOOD LUCK @Pooja__Shetty & Aarti..oh wait.. oops..🤭 but hey, a lil luck never hurt anyone😜❤️ pic.twitter.com/42OGi4ybMk — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) September 19, 2019

Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher, Koel Purie, Saurabh Shukla, Rahul Khanna can be seen in pivotal roles. On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor can be seen in Battle of Bittora while Dulquer Salmaan films like Praana (Telugu) to be released on October 15, 2019, Oru Bhayankara Kamukan ( Malayalam ) and Kurup to be release in the year 2019.

