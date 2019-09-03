The Zoya Factor song Lucky Charm: After impressing the fans with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sonam Kapoor is all set with her costar Dulquer Salmaan in their next film–The Zoya Factor. Recently, the makers released the first track titled–Lucky Charm. Watch video

The Zoya Factor song Lucky Charm: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is currently gearing up for the next project titled–The Zoya Factor. It is a romantic-drama film which is directed by Abhishek Sharma and will hit the theatres on September 20. The film is slightly based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel with the same title of 2008. Moreover, Dulquer Salmaan will also appear in the film as Indian cricket team captain Nikhil Khoda and Sonam’s love interest.

Recently, the makers released the first track of the song titled–Lucky Charm. The song starts with Shah Rukh Khan’s voiceover introducing Sonam Kapoor (Zoya) as the lucky charm for Indian Cricket team. This happens because Sonam Kapoor’s father (Sanjay Kapoor) give all the credits of India’s victory at 1983 Cricket World Cup to his daughter Zoya as she was born on the same day.

The song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and is sung by Raghuvir Yadav and Shankar Mahadevan. Talking about the song, it seems as silly as the trailer with exactly the same story narrated in the trailer of The Zoya Factor.

Watch the first song of The Zoya Factor–

Apart from Sonam Kpaoor and Dulquer Salmaan, the film also features Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher, Manu Rishi and Rahul Khanna in supporting roles. Overall, it can be said that in the era of remakes and sequels, The Zoya Factor can be an interesting flick to watch without any semblance of logic.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor last appeared in rom-com film– Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Esa Laga with costars Anil Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Brijendra Kala and Rajkummar Rao. The story was based on the life of lesbian Sweety Chaudhary and her struggles to come out of her culture and traditions.

Further, Sonam Kapoor’s starrer will also face a clash with films like Sanjay Dutt starrer Prassthanam and Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba’s film–Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas on September 20.

