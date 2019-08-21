The Zoya Factor teaser: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is gearing up for her next film titled The Zoya Factor. Recently, Sonam Kapoor shared a teaser of the film and announced that she will reveal India's lucky charm tomorrow. Watch here

The Zoya Factor teaser: After creating a buzz with rom-com film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, Bollywood fashion queen Sonam Kapoor is back on-screens with her upcoming project The Zoya Factor. It is a romantic-drama film which is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and also features South actor Dulquer Salmaan opposite Sonam Kapoor. The film is based on a novel of 2008 with the same title penned by Pooja Shetty Deora.

In the film, Sonam plays the role of Zoya Solanki, who later becomes a lucky charm for the Indian team during Cricket World Cup 2011. To incite the audience, recently, the actor shared a small teaser from the film and announced that she will introduce everyone with India’s lucky charm tomorrow.

The film will hit the silver screens on September 20 and also features Sanjay Kapoor, Sikander Kher, Rahul Khanna, Saurabh Shukla and Angad Bedi in supporting roles.

Check out the teaser of The Zoya Factor–

Further, the film will also face a clash with Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba starrer Pal Pal Dil Paas and Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Amyra Dastur and Manisha Koirala’s film Prasthanam. Though all the films are of different genres, it will be interesting to see which film does well at the box office.

Sonam Kapoor last appeared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with costars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, and Seema Pahwa. The film is based on a lesbian Sweety Chaudhary, played by Sonam, who tries to get rid of her culture and traditions.

