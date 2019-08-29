The Zoya Factor trailer: The trailer of the most awaited film Zoya Factor featuring Sonam Kapoor is out. The film is based on the novel with the same name. Here are five things that you should know about the film.

The Zoya Factor trailer: Here are 5 things that you should know about the film

The Zoya Factor trailer: Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman’s The Zoya Factor trailer is out, the film was scripted on the novel of the same name and the novel was written by Anuja Chauhan in 2008. Here are five interesting things that will amaze you and influence you to watch this trailer.

1. The plot of the film is unique and is something that you can relate to. When it comes to Indian cricket team and its luck we get directed towards ex-skipper Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. Sakshi was called lady luck for Dhoni and for team India during 2007 and 2011 world cup. The plot gives you similar vibes because in the film Zoya is a girl who falls in love with Indian skipper and later it revealed that she is lucky for team India.

2. The film poster was very interesting as Sonam Kapoor dresses like Devi. In the poster, the actress was loaded with fun as she was depicting Devi of luck handling a batsman helmet in her hand. People loved this hilarious poster and now this is the time to shower love to the trailer of the film.

3. The film featuring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman co-starring Panakj Dheeraj, Angad Bedi, Manu Rishi, Sanjay Kapoor, Sikander Kher, Pooja Bhamrah, Pankaj Dheer, and many.

4. The film is based on the novel that was written by Anuja Chauhan, in the year 2008. The director got inspired by the book and decided to bring it back. The plot of the film is the same that was in the novel. The girl Zoya Solanki will become lady luck to the Team India during the World Cup 2011.

5. In the trailer, it has been seen that the actress worked in an advertising company through which she got to meet Indian skipper and falls in love with her. In the trailer, it can be estimated that the skipper is not ready to accept that she is lady luck and he believed more on hard work.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App