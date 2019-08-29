The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan are all set for the release of their upcoming film The Zoya Factor. Since the time, the trailer of the film released, it has created a buzz on social media. Take a look at all the reactions–

The Zoya Factor: After conquering hearts with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Fashion queen Sonam Kapoor is all set to create a buzz with her next project–The Zoya Factor. It is a romantic-drama film which is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and will hit the theatres on September 20. Moreover, south actor Dulquer Salmaan also features in the film in the role of Sonam Kapoor’s love interest.

The film narrates the story of a girl Zoya Solanki, who is born on the day India won its first World Cup in 1983. Since that time her father gave her the title of Lucky Charm. Though her father calls her lucky, she finds herself unfortunate in finding small things of her life. After inciting the audience with the posters, finally, the makers quenched the thirst of the fans by releasing the trailer of the film.

Since the time, the trailer has released, fans have flooded social media with their reactions. Though fans are praising Dulquer Salmaan’s looks and acting as Nikhil Khoda, many are disliking the main plot of the film and calling it a waste. There seems to be no connection with cricket, luck and astrology. It seems that the makers have piled up all the things in an unsequenced manner. Further, many users have also suggested Sonam Kapoor to shift her focus towards Cannes and fashion shows rather than films.

Watch the trailer here–

Apart from Sonam and Salmaan, the film also features Angad Bedi, Koel Purie, Pradhuman Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Rahul Khanna and Sanjay Kapoor in supporting roles. Further, the film is slightly based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel with the same title of 2008.

Here are some reactions–

Everything was fine about #TheZoyaFactorTrailer but #SonamKapoor , idk why would anyone cast her in their movie. She's mediocre, And her aaarrrrgggghhhhh gross. She's good for Cannes. #TheZoyaFactor — Engti (@engtiii) August 29, 2019

Really height of nepotism. It's one of d bakwas trailer of the yr. #TheZoyaFactor https://t.co/BASCMxLYLx — Rakesh- an Optimistic (@Rakeshkumarray8) August 29, 2019

What was this shit?

The people who is making good movie doesn't have the money to project a big screen just because they are wasting a lot in this kind of shit.@sonamakapoor what'll u do this time to promote #TheZoyaFactor?

Shadi v ho gayi hai ab toh 🤔#TheZoyaFactorTrailer https://t.co/bPd53RD3JU — Gautam Singh (@BeingGautamS) August 29, 2019

Looks quite lack lustre, what a waste! #TheZoyaFactor — GM (@malvika80) August 29, 2019

Sonam really knows how to get all the good guys in her films, then it was #FawadKhan now #DulquerSalman . One hell of a lucky woman she is. #TheZoyaFactor — ναη∂ιтα 💞𝓞𝓴𝓪 𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓬𝓱𝓲 𝓬𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 ☕ (@EkFangirlThi) August 29, 2019

Luvd it thou yeh Dil wantd more of @dulQuer Re read @anujachauhan #TheZoyaFactor soon after the announcement of the cast as cud visualize #NikhilKoda @Dulquer_FC #ZoyaSolanki no one better than @sonamakapoor as she is sweet as chashni Al the best n so lukin fwd for the release pic.twitter.com/kfx7kS2M89 — Sarita Banerjee (@booyeeaa) August 29, 2019

#TheZoyaFactor has Freshness in Plot and the Trailer is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Stars @sonamakapoor @dulQuer @Imangadbedi Sanjay Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla with others.

Releases On 27th September , 2019. https://t.co/oLV7ZSNmM2 — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) August 29, 2019

Sirf Anil Kapoor nahi… Sanjay Kapoor pe bhi umr ka koi asar nahi 🙏🏻#TheZoyaFactor — अश्वत्थामा है मैं ╰-╯ (@Sunil_G1) August 29, 2019

Couldn't agree more. RT @taran_adarsh: A refreshingly different plot… Trailer of #TheZoyaFactor… Stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan… Directed by Abhishek Sharma… 20 Sept 2019 release… #TheZoyaFactorTrailer: https://t.co/5eHUZbv0bd — Bianca Verma (@bianca_verma) August 29, 2019

