The Zoya Factor: After conquering hearts with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Fashion queen Sonam Kapoor is all set to create a buzz with her next project–The Zoya Factor. It is a romantic-drama film which is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and will hit the theatres on September 20. Moreover, south actor Dulquer Salmaan also features in the film in the role of Sonam Kapoor’s love interest.

The film narrates the story of a girl Zoya Solanki, who is born on the day India won its first World Cup in 1983. Since that time her father gave her the title of Lucky Charm. Though her father calls her lucky, she finds herself unfortunate in finding small things of her life. After inciting the audience with the posters, finally, the makers quenched the thirst of the fans by releasing the trailer of the film.

Since the time, the trailer has released, fans have flooded social media with their reactions. Though fans are praising Dulquer Salmaan’s looks and acting as Nikhil Khoda, many are disliking the main plot of the film and calling it a waste. There seems to be no connection with cricket, luck and astrology. It seems that the makers have piled up all the things in an unsequenced manner. Further, many users have also suggested Sonam Kapoor to shift her focus towards Cannes and fashion shows rather than films.

Apart from Sonam and Salmaan, the film also features Angad Bedi, Koel Purie, Pradhuman Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Rahul Khanna and Sanjay Kapoor in supporting roles. Further, the film is slightly based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel with the same title of 2008.

