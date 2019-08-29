The Zoya Factor trailer review: After much anticipation, the trailer of Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan's film The Zoya Factor is finally out. Slated for a release on September 20, 2020, the film is loosely inspired by Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel that goes by the same name.

The Zoya Factor trailer review: After being introduced to the Zoya Kavach, it is finally time to meet Zoya Solanki and how she became India’s lucky charm. The trailer of Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan’s film The Zoya Factor is finally out and it will surely answer some of your questions. A light adaption of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel that goes by the same name, The Zoya Factor has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced under the banner of Fox Star Studios.

In the 2-minute 46-second trailer, we are introduced to Zoya Solanki (Sonam Kapoor) who was born on the day India won its first cricket world cup, i.e June 25, 1983. Considered as a lucky charm by her parents, Zoya thinks otherwise and is up against many roadblocks in her personal and professional life. However, her fortunes change after she is assigned an advertising project with the Indian cricket team ahead of the 2011 cricket world cup.

She meets the Indian cricket team captain Nikhil Khoda (Dulquer Salmaan) and sparks fly between them. After all, Dulquer Salmaan with those six packs abs and good looks does look spectacular. While the whole team is worshipping Zoya for luck to work in their favour, Nikhil is a man who believes in hard work. One is also introduced to the rest of the starcast including Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi and others.

The Zoya Factor makes for an interesting rom com with cricket woven into the narrative revolving around superstition and luck but the actors fail to evoke any emotions. The jokes fail to land at the right time. Sonam’s character Zoya scores high in terms of glamour but it will remind of you of her previous characters from films like Aisha, Khoobsurat and many others. Dulquer tries to uplift the narrative with his performance but falls flat with the lack of support.

Despite being a rom-com fanatic, the lack of emotions and gravitas in The Zoya Factor trailer failed to strike a chord with me so it’s a pass. If it did so with you, go watch the film in theatres near you on September 20, 2019.

