The Zoya Factor trailer: The Zoya Factor, featuring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman is based on the novel of the same name that was written by Anuja Chauhan in 2008. The trailer of such a unique story is out to watch here.

The Zoya Factor trailer: Sonam K Ahuja, Dulquer Salman starrer is all about faith and beliefs on astrology

The Zoya Factor trailer: The Zoya Factor starring Dulquer Salman and Sonam Kapoor is already a talk of the town since the makers have announced the film. This story is unique and hence fans were waiting for the most awaited trailer of the year. Now the trailer of the film is out and Sonam Kapoor herself declare the release of the official trailer. The trailer is all about faith, beliefs, and new-gen astrology. The story of the film is taken by the novel of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan in 2008.

In the trailer, the girl Zoya Solanki seemed lucky for team India as she was born on the same day when India won its first World Cup. The girl name Zoya then fall in love with Indian skipper and sensed to prove lucky for team India. The Indian cricket skipper denied the truth but Zoya believed the astrology that was revolving around her luck.

The film is scheduled to release on September 20, 2019. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is being produced by Aarti Shetty and Pooja Shetty Deora. Apart from Sonam K Ahuja and Dulquer, the film includes Pankaj Dheer, Manu Rishi, Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Pooja Bhamrrah, Sikander Kher, Rahul Khanna, Koel Purie, Shoaib Ahmed, and more.

Sonam K Ahuja shared the significance of the release date of the trailer as she believed the astrology that 29 is lucky because it makes 11. And 11 is considered a lucky number in Indian traditions. The prediction for the film planned interesting, the posters in which Sonam was dressed like Devi made the easy prediction that what the film is all about. The recent poster where Sanjay Kapoor is holding a baby and said the birth of India’s lucky charm.

Sonam K Ahuja made her debut in Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee starrer Black, the actress is expected to cast in Shashanka Gosh’s Battle of Bittora alongside Farhan Akhtar.

