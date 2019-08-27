The Zoya Factor trailer: The trailer of Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor, which was slated to be out today, has been postponed now. The Zoya Factor is directed by Abhishek Sharma and will hit the theatrical screens on September 20, 2019.

After introducing us to The Zoya Kavach that holds the power to change fortunes, audiences are eager to know more about the world of Zoya Solanki and how she is India’s lucky charm. Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, the film is titled The Zoya Factor. Based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel that goes by the same name, The Zoya Factor narrates the story of a girl named Zoya Solanki who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket Team.

From quirky posters to teleprompter ads promoting the Zoya Kavach, the makers of the film have opted for an unusual yet quirky route. The trailer of the film was all set to be released today but has now been postponed to August 29 at the last minute. Going by Sonam Kapoor’s recent tweets, the decision was taken after several astrologers suggested her that August 29 would be a luckier date for new beginnings.

Just a day before the trailer launch, Sonam Kapoor had also shared another promo featuring actor Pankaj Dheer reciting the story of a boy named Lucky whose fortunes changed after possessing the Zoya Kavach.

Is it just me or 29th is actually giving me good vibes. https://t.co/ha2P6T1gRa — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 27, 2019

It’s just my luck, I stumbled upon a tweet about a luckier day for #TheZoyaFactor trailer launch. Lady luck for a reason! https://t.co/aoSyxMTGCg — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 27, 2019

Along with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sikander Khan, Saurabh Shukla and Pankaj Dheer among many others. Sharing his experience of working with Sonam in The Zoya Factor, Sanjay has told an entertainment portal that his bond with her has strengthened after working in the film. Since all his scenes were with Sonam, they spent up to 14 hours on the sets and got to know each other really well. Otherwise, they used to meet each other only during festivals.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled under the banner of Fox Star Studios, The Zoya Factor is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 20, 2019. On the day of its release, the film will clash with debutants Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba’s film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala’s film Prasthanam.

