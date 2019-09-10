Makers of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor have released the latest promo in which we see the doppelganger of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming movie The Zoya Factor has been creating a lot of buzz on the Internet ever since the trailer of the movie was released. In the latest promo video released by the makers of the movie, we see a doppelganger of Virat Kohli and the video of cricket Cricketers Ka Raaz has gone viral on the Internet.

Fans have been sharing the video on social media apps and are waiting for Virat Kohli to react on it as the resemblance between the lookalike and Virat Kohli is uncanny. He is looking exactly like our skipper and fans cannot keep calm.

The Zoya Factor stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role and is based on Indian author Anuja Chauhan’s novel on the same name. The Zoya Factor has been helmed by Abhishek Sharma and the film has been backed by Aarrti Shetty, Pooja Shetty and Fox Star Studios.

The trailer of the movie created a lot of buzz on social media and fans are eagerly waiting to see this new concept on the big screen and also the fresh chemistry between Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan.

The Zoya Factor also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher in supporting roles. The movie is slated to hit the silver screen on September 20 this year and is one of the most anticipated movies of this year.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which worked averagely at the box office. It will be the first time when we see the on-screen chemistry between Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan.

The Zoya Factor is the story of a girl who becomes the lucky charm of the Indian cricket team as she is born on the day when India lifts its first World Cup in 83 and later helps them in 2011 World Cup as well.

