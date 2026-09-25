Oscars 2027: How Can Two Indian Films Compete For Best International Feature? Meet Theja Rio’s Angh After TIFF Win

The Oscars 2027 race has thrown up an unusual situation for Indian cinema. Two Indian films can now enter the race for Best International Feature Film. Santosh Davakhar’s Marathi film Gondhal is India’s official submission for the 99th Academy Awards. Meanwhile, Theja Rio’s Angh has earned a separate route to the same category after winning the Platform Award at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.

The reason lies in a major change to the Academy’s rules for the 2027 Oscars. The new system allows certain non-English-language films to qualify through awards won at specified international film festivals.

Why Can Two Indian Films Enter The Oscars Race?

Traditionally, countries could send one officially selected film to the International Feature Film category through an Academy-approved selection committee. For India, the Film Federation of India selected Gondhal as the country’s official submission for the 2027 Oscars.

However, the Academy introduced a second qualification route for the 99th Oscars. A non-English-language film can now qualify for consideration by winning a designated award at one of six international film festivals. Those festivals include Berlin, Busan, Cannes, Sundance, Toronto and Venice.

At Toronto, the qualifying prize is the Platform Award. That is where Angh comes in.

How Did Angh Qualify For Oscars 2027?

Angh won the Platform Competition at TIFF 2026 on September 20. The film was the only Indian title selected for this year’s 12-film Platform Competition. Its victory gives it eligibility for consideration in the Academy’s International Feature Film category.

This does not mean Angh has already received an Oscar nomination. It has earned a pathway to consideration. The Academy will still evaluate eligible films through its regular voting process before announcing the International Feature Film shortlist and nominations.

But Isn’t Gondhal India’s Official Oscar Entry?

Yes. Gondhal, directed by Santosh Davakhar, remains India’s official submission for the 2027 Oscars. The Film Federation of India selected the Marathi thriller as India’s entry after considering submissions from across the country.

Angh‘s qualification does not replace Gondhal. Instead, the two films have reached the International Feature Film consideration process through different routes. Gondhal entered through India’s official selection committee, while Angh qualified after winning TIFF’s Platform Award. The Academy’s new rules specifically allow these two routes to coexist.

What Is Theja Rio’s Angh About?

Set in Nagaland in the 1960s, Angh follows an ageing Konyak village chief and his son. The two belong to a community holding on to its ancestral faith and way of life while their world undergoes major cultural change. The film explores tradition, family, faith, memory and the changing relationship between people and their homeland.

The story is rooted in the Konyak community of Nagaland and presents a period when traditional ways of life faced profound transformation. The film was shot on 16mm and features an Indigenous Naga cast alongside BAFTA-winning actor Douglas Henshall.

Who Is Theja Rio?

Theja Rio is a filmmaker from Nagaland and Angh marks his feature directorial debut. His film received the Platform Award at TIFF, where the jury praised its filmmaking and distinctive perspective.

Rio described the recognition as a special moment for everyone involved with the film. He also said Angh was made with deep affection for his homeland, people and culture. The film was produced by Nancy Nisa Beso and Theja Rio.

Angh Started As A Short Film

The story of Angh did not begin as a feature film. Rio had previously made a short film with the same title before expanding the idea into his debut feature.

The feature version eventually took the story further, focusing on the relationship between a father and son against the backdrop of a rapidly changing Nagaland. Its TIFF success has now brought a story rooted in Nagaland and Konyak culture into the international awards conversation.

When Will We Know If Angh Gets An Oscar Nomination?

The next major milestone is the Academy’s International Feature Film shortlist. The submission deadline for the category is September 30, 2026. The Academy has scheduled the shortlist announcement for December 15, 2026. Oscar nominations will then be announced on January 21, 2027.

The 99th Academy Awards will take place on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Therefore, Angh is currently eligible for consideration, but it is too early to call it an Oscar nominee.

FAQs

Is Angh India’s official Oscar entry for 2027?

No. Gondhal is India’s official submission. Angh qualified separately after winning TIFF’s Platform Award under the Academy’s new rules.

Has Angh been nominated for an Oscar?

No. Angh has earned eligibility for consideration in the International Feature Film category. The shortlist and nominations will be announced later.

Why can Angh compete with Gondhal?

The Academy now permits a non-English-language film to qualify through a designated festival award. TIFF’s Platform Award is one of the qualifying awards for the 99th Oscars.

What language is Angh in?

The film is rooted in the Konyak community and uses the Konyak language as part of its portrayal of the region and culture.

When are the Oscars 2027 nominations announced?

The Academy has scheduled the nominations announcement for January 21, 2027.

When will the Oscars 2027 take place?

The 99th Academy Awards are scheduled for March 14, 2027.

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