After the phenomenal run of Padmaavat at the box office, Shahid Kapoor opened up at a media interaction and remarked that there are very few films that being are written today which are worthy of two big actors. Commenting about starring in a multi-starrer films like Padmaavat and Udta Punjab, the actor said that only a stupid actor would say no to filmmakers that come up with roles that are not uni-dimentional.

Be it opting for intense roles like Tommy in Udta Punjab to essaying the role of Maharana Ratan Singh in Padmaavat, despite strong characters in the film like Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, Shahid Kapoor is definitely a risk taker. In a group interview, Shahid Kapoor said that there are very few films being written today which are worthy of bringing two big actors on the same screen. He said, “There are very few films, written today, which are worthy of two big actors. When someone has the ability to write content of some quality, then actors will do it. How many Padmaavat’s are being made?”

Overruling the existing Bollywood conventions, Shahid Kapoor said he has never had any insecurity with the presence of any other actor in a film because if he had, he would not have starred in such films in the first place. He made it clear that he only aims to focus on making the most of the opportunities that are offered to him. “Even Udta Punjab had a spectacular script and it came from nowhere and suddenly it had a huge cast. Of course, it took one year to cast the film. Diljit (Dosanjh) is a very big star in Punjab, ” he said. Shahid added that only a stupid actor would say no to filmmakers that come up with films that are not uni-dimensional.

Commenting on the spectacular success of Padmaavat, Shahid said, “10 years down the line, when I have a library of films, having my films worth sharing with my family, my children, Padmaavat will be there. I am the hero of a Bhansali film, the numbers are going nuts, all is good. “Rest is history. One line here, one article there, someone’s making an opinion, and someone’s biting into your insecurity is not going to draw you back.” Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh along with Shahid Kapoor is on a hit run at the box office domestically and overseas, minting over Rs 300 crore worldwide.