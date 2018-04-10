Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been often compared to his dad Jackie Shroff, has lovingly stated that there can be only one hero and that's his dad. Tiger's reaction came after Filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared a collage of the father-son duo on his Twitter handle and said hero vs hero since 80s and now in 2018.

There can only be one hero and that’s dad, says Tiger Shroff on his comparison with Jackie Shroff

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is currently riding high after the success of his super-hit film Baaghi 2, has said that there can be only one hero and that is his dad Jackie Shroff, not him. On Monday, Filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to Twitter to share a collage of the father-son duo and said, “A Great tribute to his father #jackie shroff is his own bright son @iTIGERSHROFF as #Hero Vs Hero since 80s n now 2018 I feel so proud of both of them God bless the family with love n dedication all over .”

A Great tribute to his father #jacki shroff is his own bright son @iTIGERSHROFF as #Hero Vs Hero since 80s n now 2018

I feel so proud of both of them 🕺🏽🕺🏽God bless the family with love n dedication all over 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/sR4LXeOhOX — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 10, 2018

We both are so lucky to have you uncle! But there can only be one hero and that’s dad! No comparison! https://t.co/jzqaVz0F5g — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 10, 2018

Responding to this tweet, Tiger humbly said, “We both are so lucky to have you uncle! But there can only be one hero and that’s dad! No comparison!” Earlier, Vivek Oberoi posted a similar tweet while sharing a photo with Jackie Shroff and said, “With Daddy “Tiger” the one and only super duper handsome Jackie Shroff! I absolutely adore u @iTIGERSHROFF but no matter how much ‘heropanti’ u do baba….HE IS THE LEGEND…the original “Hero” the original “Tiger”.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha gets trolled for wearing red see-through dress, have you seen it?

With Daddy “Tiger” the one and only super duper handsome Jackie Shroff! I absolutely adore u @iTIGERSHROFF but no matter how much ‘heropanti’ u do baba….HE IS THE LEGEND…the original “Hero” the original “Tiger” @bindasbhidu pic.twitter.com/66bty9mEpP — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 9, 2018

Thank you vivek sir for the lovely words! And yes bang on sir there’s no comparison to the original 🙏😊❤ https://t.co/fLkJvnykFz — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 9, 2018

To which Bollywood’s new Baaghi said, “Thank you vivek sir for the lovely words! And yes bang on sir there’s no comparison to the original.” On the work front, Tiger has started shooting for his much anticipated film ‘Student Of The Year 2’. Helmed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma productions, the film will feature two leading ladies opposite Tiger in the film’s sequel. According to the latest buzz, Chunkey Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday and Disney fame Tara Sutaria have been finalised for the role. However, the final star-cast of the film will be revealed tomorrow. The film will hit the screens on November 23rd, 2018.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to not make his Tamil debut with Rajinikanth’s next

Also Read: It was the utmost beautiful aspect: Alia Bhatt on her journey as Sehmat in Raazi

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App