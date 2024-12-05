Home
Friday, December 6, 2024
we-woman

There Is Stuff Churning Around, Says Emily Blunt On Potential The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

The British actress, who has won a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, as well a nomination for an Academy Award and four BAFTA Film Awards nominations, entertained the crowd for more than an hour and provided deep industry insights.

Emily Blunt discussed her career, including the ‘Oppenheimer’ awards season run, a potential ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel, and working with her husband on ‘A Quiet Place’, during an “In Conversation With” session on the first day of the fourth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF), as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Blunt recalled. “The industry can be hard on people. You need a helmet for it,” the star emphasized.

She also shared that “I was quite a shy kid” with a stutter, but creative work helps as “an unlocking system.” That is why she now helps children with stutters.
Blunt discussed how she approaches roles, saying she still begins off confused how to play a new character but has grown to like the feeling and challenge.

Every time I am scared, I probably get used to the idea that I get there somehow,” she said. “The key for me is to work with people who collaborate” and are open and interested in what you bring to the table.

In discussing her experience with Oppenheimer, Blunt praised Christopher Nolan for being so collaborative, which she noted isn’t typically the case with writers-directors because they often have a very definite vision in their thoughts, and stated that “he has changed the face of cinema.” When asked about the “Barbenheimer” label during Barbie and Oppenheimer’s successful box office run, she suggested that a studio hire the person who coined the term. “You should see both,” she remarked of the two films, praising Oppenheimer as “indelible.”

“Blunt also lauded the amazing skill and work of Cillian Murphy, whom she called a dear friend, and Robert Downey Jr., whom she said she also loves. The actress also joked that Murphy deserves an Imax camera pointed at him so much. “He is the last person who should be famous,” Blunt also quipped. “He is so crap at it.” Among other lovely experiences she mentioned Thursday, she recalled an early stage experience with Dame Judi Dench, she told the audience: “She is so graceful and silly and warm,” as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Asked about a possible The Devil Wears Prada sequel, Blunt told the crowd: “There (are) rumblings. There is stuff churning around. But I don’t know if I can confirm anything. But we would all be delighted.”

Working with her husband John Krasinski in A Quiet Place was also a key talking point. “I was a little nervous to work with him,” meaning husband and actor, writer, producer and director John Krasinski (The Office). She loved the script and found it so unusual with a simple, intriguing premise though. Blunt initially suggested a friend for her role but the friend laughed, and the star ended up taking it on herself. “The reaction was crazy. I remember it was like a rock concert.” She concluded: “It was this meteoric thing that none of us had expected.”

When asked what roles does she look for? “I would like not to repeat myself. I’d like to find out how many crazy people I have inside of me,” the star shared, adding that she is looking for “unique voices” and “bold, wild ideas” in scripts that allow for real world-building. She prefers to play people who are “way in over their head” than characters who have all the answers.

The actress emphasised that her characters have at times been especially different from her real life, noting that “I played a raging alcoholic” in The Girl on the Train when she was pregnant with one of her children, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(With Inputs From ANI)

