Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to introduce her third child to the world. Chicago who is barely a month old was seen with a pink teddy bear filter of Snapchat. The little bundle of joy was born during the month of January 2018 via a well paid surrogacy.

Kim Kardashian just introduced her baby number three to the world with an Instagram post

There she is! The little munchkin who is barely a month has finally made her Instagram debut. Baby Chicago was welcomed in January 2018 by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. On Monday, the American reality television personality took to social media with a cute picture of mother-daughter tuning. Born on January 15, 2018, via surrogacy, the baby girl is apparently healthy at 7 lbs, 6 oz, and is the couple’s third child after daughter North (4) and son Saint (2).

Chicago West, the third child of Keeping up with the Kardashian star was introduced in a quite different manner as compared to North, who was 10 weeks old while Saint was seen sleeping when their first glimpse was shared by 37-year-old TV personality. The picture posted by mother of three, Kim Kardashian West features one of the Snapchat user’s favorite pink teddy bear selfie filter with a caption, “Baby Chicago.”

ASLO READ: R Madhavan undergoes shoulder surgery, shares picture on his Instagram

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

The little munchkin is apparently living lavishly in a room adorned with items worth thousand dollars, including a $75,000 vintage crib. Kardashian in a recent Twitter post described Chi as the sweetest kid, adding “Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!”

The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person! https://t.co/8jZyc7wokj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018

ALSO READ: Bollywood expresses their anger over sensational reporting of Sridevi’s death

Meanwhile, Kim and the other Kardashian sisters and family are excited to have a new member in their family, Kylie Jenner, the step-sister of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Rob is also busy sharing images and videos of her first child who was born on February 1, 2018. Stormi was introduced to the social media world by her mother with her proud mom post, “Stormi Webster.”

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta voices her concern for Syrian civil war victims, says humanity is dying

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App