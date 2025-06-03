‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan | NewsX Exclusive

In a candid and wide-ranging interview with NewsX, legendary actor Kamal Haasan opened up about his much-awaited pan-Indian film Thug Life, his political journey, and his evolving role in Indian cinema.

In a candid and wide-ranging interview with NewsX, legendary actor Kamal Haasan opened up about his much-awaited pan-Indian film Thug Life, his political journey, and his evolving role in Indian cinema. The conversation offered an honest glimpse into the mind of one of India’s most influential artists unfiltered, introspective, and deeply driven.

Talking about the intriguing title of the film, Thug Life, Kamal Haasan revealed he was the one who came up with it quite spontaneously. “We were tired… I had three titles in mind, one was Sanskrit-ish like Sambhavami Yuge Yuge, but I could sense disinterest. Then I said, ‘Thug Life’ and that was it.” The moment, etched in his memory, happened during a road trip near Kanchipuram.

Not a Sequel to Nayakan

Addressing swirling speculation on social media, Haasan categorically stated that Thug Life is not a sequel to Nayakan. “This is not a sequel. Just because a few of us who worked in Nayakan are here doesn’t make it one. We’ve moved on. As students of cinema, we must graduate to the next class,” he said, emphasizing the creative evolution he shares with director Mani Ratnam.

Kamal Haasan on Cinema: Precision, Detail, Discipline

Sharing insights into the preparation that went into his multiple looks in the film, Kamal explained that getting into character took over a year, noting that even something as simple as a fake mustache can make acting more difficult. He praised director Mani Ratnam’s obsessive attention to detail, comparing him to filmmaker Roman Polanski: “Even if a lamp is out of focus, it must shine. That level of perfection defines true cinema.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why Kamal Haasan Entered Politics?

In perhaps the most powerful segment of the interview, Kamal Haasan addressed his political journey with clarity and purpose. When asked why he ventured into politics, Haasan replied:

“Anyone can do it. We all should do it. But we are not doing it. So now anyone can do it. So I also went and did it. But I went for all of us put together because there should be a voice. That’s why I went into politics.”

He added that he doesn’t seek power or position: “I don’t want any chairs. I’m willing to stand and watch the show but it must be my show. Our show.”

On the decision to delay Thug Life’s OTT release by 8 weeks, Kamal said the team found logic in Aamir Khan’s recent remarks about early streaming harming theatrical performance. “We believe this might become the future model to balance the business and widen the demographic reach,” he stated.

Despite having written, co-produced, acted, and even penned lyrics for the film, Kamal Haasan remains grounded. “Life has offered me a buffet. I won’t gorge myself, but I’ll try every dish. If I’m capable, I’ll do it. If not, I won’t.” His humility stands in sharp contrast to the towering legacy he carries.

With Thug Life set to release this June, and Kamal Haasan once again teaming up with Mani Ratnam, expectations are sky-high. But as this interview reveals for Haasan, it’s never just about spectacle. It’s about storytelling, service, and sincerity.

Watch Interview here:

ALSO READ: It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga