There Was A Time When Films Sold On Mumtaz’s Name Alone: 6 Blockbuster Hits That Defined Her Stardom

Hindi films of the 1960s and 70s had different kinds of magic which have an effect on the viewers till date. And if I say Mumtaz was at the centre of this magic, that will surely not be any exaggeration at all. Starting her career as a child artist, she moved on to do low-budget action movies alongside Dara Singh but because of her smart strategies and love she received from her fans, she paved her way to the main cinema. Despite cinema being a male dominated field at that time, she normally charged the equal pay and sometimes there she got even higher pay than the leading men of her era.

The reason was pretty simple, directors knew if you were casting Mumtaz, footfalls were guaranteed. Her screen presence, effortless acting and the ability to turn risky scripts into instant gold were a god sent for the film makers.

How did Mumtaz shatter the B-grade stigma to dominate the box office?

While the best actresses kept rejecting offers for starring alongside debutantes or being offered second fiddle to other leads, Mumtaz seized these very chances and snatched the limelight from under them. Her career was at a turning point when Dilip Kumar was impressed by her and chose to work with her in Ram Aur Shyam (1967). This became the turning point as she proved to the big studios that she had an unparalleled knack for performance.

The trade experts quickly figured out that just seeing her name in the posters would guarantee audiences on the day of the premiere in mass belts.

“Mumtaz was an absolute scene-stealer. She brought an infectious, electric energy to every frame that few actors could ever match.” — Dilip Kumar, Veteran Actor

Which six blockbuster hits sealed Mumtaz’s legendary box office run?

1. Brahmachari (1968)

While Shammi Kapoor was the star of the movie, Mumtaz almost took over the cultural significance of the film by means of her sensational performance in the song ‘Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche’. Wearing an orange saree designed especially for her by Bhanu Athaiya, Mumtaz showed that she could eclipse anyone with her screen presence.

2. Do Raaste (1969)

This family melodrama was also the starting point of their record-smashing collaboration. She starred as Reena, and her carefree love story and magnetic on-screen personality in songs such as Bindiya Chamkegi transformed the movie into an unprecedented silver jubilee success, screening for more than 50 weeks in theatres.

3. Khilona (1970)

When leading ladies refused the offer to act the character of Champa, a hired courtesan to look after an emotionally disturbed individual, Mumtaz took the challenge. It was an intense and earthy portrayal by her which carried the whole emotional burden of the movie. Her tragedy went on to become a big hit at the box office and bagged the Filmfare Award as Best Actress.

4. Sachaa Jhutha (1970)

Re-uniting with Rajesh Khanna in films directed by Manmohan Desai, Mumtaz became an undercover agent with sharp wit. The entertainer broke all records in Indian theatres and proved that the combination of her and Khanna was the most profitable money-making combination in Hindi cinema.

5. Tere Mere Sapne (1971)

This subtle drama film, directed by Vijay Anand, featured Mumtaz as Nisha, the devoted wife of the doctor character played by Dev Anand. This performance was very restrained yet highly effective in showing that she became a star because of her acting skills.

6. Aap Ki Kasam (1974)

In a film where the plot revolves around themes of jealousy, distrust, and breakdown of a marriage, Mumtaz complemented the story along with Rajesh Khanna and Sanjeev Kumar. Her role in iconic songs such as ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ contributed to the success of the film among others released that year.

Why did Mumtaz walk away at the absolute peak of her career?

While at the peak of her fame and commercial success in 1977, when film producers were lining up outside her door with their advance payments, Mumtaz decided to quit acting after marrying Mayur Madhvani, a businessman. While many others of her contemporaries faded away slowly into oblivion, she retired from the film industry at the height of her success. Her tenure of ten years stands out as one of the greatest success stories ever.

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