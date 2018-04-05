Actor Salman Khan has been found convicted in the blackbuck poaching case.The sentence for the jail-term is still to be confirmed, however, netizens are busy trolling Dabangg Khan's conviction. Well, the memes on Salman's conviction shows that how perfect Twitterati have become when it comes to trolling something that needs to get trolled.

Several tweets surfaced on the Twitter where social media users are expressing their views on actor's conviction

After two-decades, actor Salman Khan has been found convicted in the blackbuck poaching case. The case dates back to 1998, when Dabangg Khan was found guilty of hunting two blackbucks – an endangered species and is protected under the Indian Wildlife Act – in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. His co-actors from the movie – Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari have been acquitted in the case. The sentence for the jail-term is still to be confirmed.

Who doesn’t know that Salman Khan garners a huge crowd of crazy fans. After his sentence, the fans started praying for a lenient term. Twitterati, however, is busy working on the memes after Khan’s conviction. Several tweets surfaced on the Twitter where social media users are expressing their views on actor’s conviction. And, some tweets are indeed hilarious. Some of these funny jokes on Salman Khan’s blackbuck poaching can never be overrated as it is not the first time, Salman was trolled for something like this. Netizens know how to make perfect trolls of things like this and Salman Khan’s conviction is something that nobody can ever miss.

Here’s how Twitterati is reacting over Salman Khan’s conviction:

Life of Bhaitards # SalmanKhanConvicted

Fake Charity show off

Modi ka chaatna

Lawyers ko khareedna

Still Bhai got convicted for #BlackBuckPoachingCase .

Bhaitards be like :

Fake Charity show off ✔️

Modi ka chaatna ✔️

Lawyers ko khareedna ✔️

Still Bhai got convicted for #BlackBuckPoachingCase . Bhaitards be like : 😂 pic.twitter.com/hgp7fU2DZ9 — ♡👑♡ ᶻᵉʳᵒ ™ (@SRKianMiz) April 5, 2018

Salmaan Khan Fans right now #BlackBuckPoachingCase

Salman Fans this afternoon #BlackBuckPoachingCase

#BlackBuckPoachingCase

To hide ur crime show ur fake charity…

#BlackBuckPoachingCase

To hide ur crime show ur fake charity… pic.twitter.com/tkT6i1vWSl — Tanmay Dharmrakshi (@luvutanmay) April 5, 2018

#BlackBuckPoachingCase This is what happens when @BeingSalmanKhan is nearby

Hit and run victims after seeing bhai getting convicted for killing a blackbuck. #BlackBuckPoachingCase

Hit and run victims after seeing bhai getting convicted for killing a blackbuck. #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/38VrMgo3NA — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) April 5, 2018

There was no blackbuck, it was just optical illusion just like “Ache din aa gaye for my bhakts”#BlackBuckPoachingCase

There was no blackbuck, it was just optical illusion just like "Ache din aa gaye for my bhakts"#BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/xT6sb9m9Y4 — Narendra Godi (@TrollModii) April 5, 2018

Salman convicted in #BlackBuckPoachingCase.

Wow Karma catches up to u eventually i guess. Atleast for a brief moment until he uses his contacts & manages to get out of jail again.

Salman convicted in #BlackBuckPoachingCase. Wow Karma catches up to u eventually i guess. Atleast for a brief moment until he uses his contacts & manages to get out of jail again. pic.twitter.com/mqmggX1ITd — Od (@odshek) April 5, 2018

