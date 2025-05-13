These Are Baits That I Won’t Fall Prey To: Kangana Ranaut’s Old Comments On Slamming Hollywood Resurface Amid Her International Debut

The actress is currently preparing for her Hollywood debut in the upcoming horror drama "Blessed Be the Evil", according to reports.

After years of making waves in Bollywood with her bold performances and outspoken views, Kangana Ranaut is ready to take a significant leap into international cinema.

The actress is preparing for her Hollywood debut in the upcoming horror drama “Blessed Be the Evil”, according to reports.

Kangana Joins Hollywood Cast Featuring Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone

Kangana will share screen space with Tyler Posey (known for Teen Wolf) and Scarlet Rose Stallone (from Tulsa King).

This move places her among the growing list of Indian actresses who have successfully transitioned to global cinema, following in the footsteps of Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt.

A Surprising U-Turn from Her 2017 Stance

Kangana’s entry into Hollywood marks a notable shift from her earlier perspective. Back in 2017, in an interview with Mid-Day, she had openly rejected the idea of working in the West.

“It would be stupid for anyone to make the move to the West now. Their theatre business is crashing because of the influx of digital media,” she had said, adding that Asia held more promise for the entertainment industry.

“These are baits that I won’t fall prey to,” she had stated firmly at the time.

She had further argued that foreign films often threatened the screen space of Indian cinema:

“If an American film like The Jungle Book can earn ₹100 crore here, we may not have enough theatres left for Indian films in the future,” she warned. “World cinema is welcome, but it must benefit our country in terms of jobs and revenue. I won’t offer myself on a platter to another industry.”

‘Blessed Be the Evil’ Set to Begin Filming in New York

The film, directed by Anurag Rudra and co-written by Gatha Tiwary, the founder of Lions Movies, is scheduled to go into production in New York this summer. The location choice was reportedly influenced by strategic concerns to avoid complications from new industry tariffs recently announced by the Trump administration.

Blessed Be the Evil tells the story of a Christian couple grappling with the trauma of a miscarriage. Hoping to rebuild their lives, they move to an abandoned farm, only to find themselves haunted by a sinister force that puts their faith and love to the test.

This Hollywood project marks a new milestone in Kangana Ranaut’s versatile and often controversial career. Known for her fearless opinions and powerful screen presence, the actress is now poised to expand her influence beyond Indian cinema with a promising international debut.

