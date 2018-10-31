Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha is looking for a life partner with a small list of qualities that her Mr Right need to have at any cost. The Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi actor recently featured on the cover post of Brides Today along with B-town's most-wanted handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal.

Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha is looking for a life partner with a small list of qualities that her Mr Right need to have at any cost. The Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi actor recently featured on the cover post of Brides Today along with B-town’s most-wanted handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal. Talking about the magazine cover, the duo just nailed it with their slaying looks and top-notch attires. While it is just impossible to recognise the new Sonakshi, social media users especially Vicky’s fangirls are drooling over their Punjabi boy.

Meanwhile, when asked about one thing that Sonakshi is looking forward to having in her future partner, the diva replied with this sweet little answer that all she wants is the man who can respect her and her choices. She added that she needs space in a relationship, thus a guy who would never bound her into things will be a great option. She also said that if a woman is seeking love and happiness for her entire life from her marriage then she should avoid getting married for some wrong reasons.

When asked about the Manmarziyaa actor who has been featured along with her on the cover, the actor replied that Vicky is a talented actor and she has been looking forward to working with him.

On the professional front, Sonakshi was last seen in Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi along with Jimmi Sheirgill, Jassie Gill and Piyush Mishra. The film failed to spread its magic at the box office, however, Sonakshi’s performance was lauded by the critics. Besides this, she has been working on Abhishek Varman-directorial Kalank. The film has been bankrolled by Dharma Productions and features Aditya Roy Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

