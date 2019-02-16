Sujoy Ghosh is again up with a murder mystery with the movie Badla featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Recently, the trailer of the movie was released and creative people wasted no time to start the game of memes. Here are some funny memes that will leave you to laugh hysterically.

Recently, the trailer of Sujoy Ghosh’s film Badla was released featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu and before impressing its curious fans, it entered the game of memes. The Interesting part is, the creative people have taken some small snippets from the movie and transformed the serious dialogues into the hilarious memes. Internet masterminds have used creative techniques in order to create something very funny. Talking about the film, it is basically a murder mystery. Immediately after the trailer hit the screens Twitterati left no time to create memes out of it.

Actor Devashish Sharma will make his debut with this film and it is said that it is a remake of the movie Contratiempo. Badla is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Azure Entertainment. It seems like the fans are really crazy about the film and are much excited about the interesting storyline. As per reports, the film is likely to hit the silver screen on March 8, 2019. Earlier to this, both of the actors shared the screens together in the movie Pink which was largely appreciated by her fans. Prior to this, Taapsee also quoted that she is very much excited to work Amitabh Bachchan for the second time.

Here are some funny memes from the trailer–

Me when I think I should quit Social Networking 😪#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/KteYqiXvrq — MunNaa 🏌️‍♀️ (@Munnaa09) February 12, 2019

When you ask your friend to explain everything half an hour before the exam. #BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/H1te5XOYa2 — The Immortal Butler (@ButlerImmortal) February 14, 2019

My Parents to Teachers at PTM#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/fxfWdXzuZC — Ketan Dulwani (@Ketan_Dulwani) February 12, 2019

When Parents Cancel your Goa Trip with Friends 😪#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/XePGbkhJdU — MunNaa 🏌️‍♀️ (@Munnaa09) February 12, 2019

*Me asking answers to my frnd in last minute during exam*#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/tbeTUh8ScG — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) February 12, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More