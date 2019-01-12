The much-loved couple of Tollywood, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya enjoys their holidays in Netherlands and Amsterdam. Samantha who is quite active on the social media has shared several photos where the couple looks extremely beautiful together as they happily pose for the cameras. The beautiful glimpses are memorable precious photos to cherish for years.

The much-loved couple of Tollywood, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are continued to give relationship goals while vacationing in Netherlands and Amsterdam. The couple exchanged their wedding vows in Goa on 6th and 7th October under Hindu and Christain ceremonies celebrated their first anniversary recently. Their PDA moments have been shared on the Instagram where they can be seen comfortably spending their time together.

The couple looks extremely beautiful in the photographs. All the photographs are simply a feast to the eyes. Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is quite active on Instagram has constantly made sure to share the photographs with her fans. The fans also can’t stop gushing over their photographs. These photographs are some beautiful moments captured in Instagram which are precious to cherish for years.

Check out all the beautiful glimpses from her photo album

The duo has taken some time off from their busy schedule to enjoy their holidays.

On the work front, Samantha started her acting career with Gautham Menon’s Telugu film, Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. She was also featured in Pawan Pandey ‘s U-Turn. Bankrolled by Rambabu Bandaru, Srinivasaa Chitturi, the movie was released in two languages Tamil and Telugu. While Naga Chaitanya debuted in 2009 with the film Josh, directed by Vasu Varma. In the movie, he played the role of a college student.

