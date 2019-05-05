Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen hanging out for their upcoming film Malang. The gorgeous diva recently shares a picture on Instagram with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur in Mauritius. In the picture, the diva can be seen donning a black swimsuit with a pair of green shoes and looking absolutely pretty, while the Aditya wearing summer shorts.

These photos of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur from Malang will make your day

The Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani is amongst the most adorable and sexiest actors of the Hindi Film industry. The diva never misses a chance to impress her fans with her adorable picture on Instagram. Currently, the actor is prepping up for her upcoming film Malang directed by Mohit Suri. In the film, the actor will be seen opposite Kalank actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle and share a picture from the set of Malang along with her co-star, Aditya Roy Kapur.

In the picture, the diva can be seen donning a black swimsuit with a pair of green shoes and looking absolutely pretty, while the Aditya wearing summer shorts. It’s not been so long since the diva share picture on Instagram and it had already garnered more than 5 Lakhs followers and the comment section is flooded with the beautiful message of her fans. The diva is quite active on social media and has around 20 million followers on her official Instagram account. The actor always takes the beauty quotient to the next level with her sultry and alluring Instagram picture, That’s why she is considered as the national crush of India. The diva has a sexy persona in the industry.

Take a look at her pictures

The diva made her Bollywood debut with Neeraj Pandey M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which was based on the biography of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. The movie gets the hit tag on the box office and Disha Patani was praised by fans for her acting. After that, the diva never looks back and give back to back hit. Now the diva will be sen with Aashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang movie. This is the first time both the actors are coming together for the same project, It would be interesting to see their chemistry in the Malang. The film also features Anil Kapur and Kunal Khemu in the pivotal role. The film will be helmed by Mohit Suri and bankrolled by Luv Ranjan, Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-series and slated to hit the silver screen on the year 2020.

