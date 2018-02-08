Tanmay Bhatt being at his usual best has taken a funny dig at Bollywood celebrities calling their Instagram feeds nonsense and boring. According to the All India Backchod (AIB) comedian Bollywood celebrities have no interesting lives. This is not the first time Tanmay has put forth his honest opinion on the celebrities, his social media activities are always spot on.

The creative comedian who has regularly garnered headlines for his social media activities and catchy videos with rest of the AIB squad which also consists of his fellow comedians Rohan Joshi, Gursimran Khamba and Ashish Shakya. After creating a storm in the controversial AIB roast where a set of celebrities and comedians faced off each other while roasting them in public, Tanmay is at it again and this time he hasn’t spared anyone. When asked about which celebrities he likes to follow on social media, Tanmay singled out Alia Bhatt as the one he finds fun to stalk and said all others post the same ‘nonsense’.

“I stalk Alia’s Instagram feed a lot because she’s always…she’s at a friend’s wedding right now and it seems to be fun. I stalk umm…that’s it Alia. I think it is boring to stalk celebrities because they all post the same nonsense. All of them are just lying…it’s all like I am going to do an Instagram live now, tell my fans how much I love them, even though all I really care about is the brand I am…I am gonna keep saying this until you get really annoyed,” he was quoted as saying by the Quint.

However, he had different views about his fellow comedians Instagram accounts which he feels are all better than the other. According to him, comedians have far more interesting lives than Bollywood celebrities. “Comedians…oh all comedians’ Instagram accounts…Kanan Gill’s Instagram account is hilarious, Rohan’s Instagram and Twitter is really funny, umm Kunal Kamra’s Twitter before he deleted it was hilarious so…comedians have a far interesting life than movie stars do,” Tanmay said about following the social media accounts of comedians.

Tanmay Bhatt didn’t stop there and went on to plant another dig and this time it was Congress President Rahul Gandhi who was at the receiving end. When asked what he would like to do if given the inside access to Gandhi’s Twitter account Tanmay responded that he would be quick to delete the politician’s Twitter account and also post a message for his followers “I don’t actually want to be a politician, but I have to be.”