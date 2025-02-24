‘They Took Away All Of Our Technology,’ Beast Games Winner Reveals The Truth About Show And What MrBeast Is Like In Real Life

Reflecting on his interactions with Mr Beast, Allen described him as "extremely talented, funny, and thoughtful." He praised the 26-year-old content creator’s philanthropic nature and his ability to handle immense responsibility at a young age.

Jeffrey Randall Allen, the winner of Mr Beast’s highly anticipated Beast Games series on Amazon Prime, has shared his exclusive experience of competing in the record-breaking show.

With 1,000 contestants battling through intense physical, mental, and social challenges, the 10-episode series—often compared to Netflix’s Squid Game—broke 44 Guinness World Records and awarded Allen a staggering $10 million, the largest cash prize in game show history.

Strict Rules and Isolation from the Outside World

One of the most shocking revelations was the complete disconnection from the outside world. Allen revealed that all contestants were required to surrender their electronic devices, including phones, computers, and smartwatches, which were secured in a safe. ”

We had no access to the internet, no clocks, no way to know what time it was,” Allen shared. At one point, he lost track of the month, learning from a crew member that the NFL season was about to begin, which stunned him as he realized it was already September.

Filming Conditions: Sleepless Nights and Midnight Challenges

Allen also disclosed that most of the filming occurred at night, keeping the contestants awake and alert. Outdoor challenges were filmed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. due to lighting requirements, adding to the surreal, disorienting experience of the competition.

The Ohio native, now living in California, was introduced to Mr Beast—whose real name is James ‘Jimmy’ Stephen Donaldson—through his nine-year-old son. After seeing a casting call for Beast Games, Allen marked the application deadline on his whiteboard and eventually decided to give it a try.

Reflecting on his interactions with Mr Beast, Allen described him as “extremely talented, funny, and thoughtful.” He praised the 26-year-old content creator’s philanthropic nature and his ability to handle immense responsibility at a young age.

Although Allen and Mr Beast don’t have an ongoing relationship, he expressed admiration for the YouTuber and his fiancée, Thea Booysen, calling them a “power couple” with the potential to make a significant impact on humanity.

Inside the $14 Million ‘Beast City’

Beast Games was primarily filmed in Toronto, where Mr Beast invested $14 million to construct a massive “city” called Beast City. Designed like a small town, it featured barracks, parks, a basketball court, and even a soccer field. Contestants were eager to reach this extravagant set after learning about it in episode one.

Allen likened the experience to an “adult summer camp,” mentioning that the living quarters included surprisingly comfortable bunk beds and well-maintained shower and bathroom facilities. He shared that 50 men slept in his bunkhouse, evoking a nostalgic, slumber party-like atmosphere.

Allen’s account offers a unique behind-the-scenes glimpse into Beast Games, showcasing the elaborate production, intense challenges, and unforgettable experiences. With its record-breaking success and jaw-dropping prize, the series has set new standards for reality game shows.