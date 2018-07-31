The Kiki challenge has become a global trend and one can easily spot a video on your social media apps featuring people hopping out of their moving cars to perform the Kiki challenge. Also, people are also busy giving some next level variation to the challenge and they are quite interesting. Here we have compiled a series of some videos that have taken the whole concept of the Kiki challenge to a new level:

Meanwhile, the Kiki challenge has also been facing the wrath of people after a few youngsters lost their lives while performing the challenge. Delhi and Jaipur police recently posted a prohibitory video on their Twitter handles and asked people not to be a part of the insane challenge.

Coming to the Kiki challenge, all that it features is young boys and girls jumping out of their cars, dancing on the beats of Candian singer Drake’s latest songs In My Feelings and hopping back into their cars which is a part of the challenge. The challenge was initially dubbed as Shiggy challenge, which later turned out into the Kiki challenge. Well, if you are not still aware of the challenge then let it the way it is, as it is quite infectious.

