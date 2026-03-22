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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Third-Class, Bakwaas!’ Pakistani Family Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 in Viral Video, Chants ‘Major Iqbal Zindabad’ Outside UK Theater, Reaction Sparks Debate | Watch

‘Third-Class, Bakwaas!’ Pakistani Family Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 in Viral Video, Chants ‘Major Iqbal Zindabad’ Outside UK Theater, Reaction Sparks Debate | Watch

The situation escalates further as some members are heard chanting “Major Iqbal Zindabad,” “Pakistan Zindabad,” drawing sharp reactions online.

Pakistani Family Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 in Viral Video. Photos: X
Pakistani Family Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 in Viral Video. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 22, 2026 14:56:47 IST

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‘Third-Class, Bakwaas!’ Pakistani Family Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 in Viral Video, Chants ‘Major Iqbal Zindabad’ Outside UK Theater, Reaction Sparks Debate | Watch

A video showing a Pakistani family reacting to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread debate across borders. In the clip, filmed outside a theatre in the UK, the group is seen expressing strong disappointment with Aditya Dhar’s movie, calling it “third class” and “bkawass”. 

Pakistani Family Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: Viral Video 

In the viral video, the Pakistani family can be seen leaving the theatre and sharing their review of Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun’s Dhurandhar 2. Expressing disappointment, one man says, “Third-class. Meri life mein aisi third-class film nahi dekhi maine,” while another woman adds, “Ghatiya aur third-class se worst koi word hai na toh woh iss movie ke liye hai.” Others in the group can be heard calling the film “bakwaas” and a “fail.”



The situation escalates further as some members are heard chanting “Major Iqbal Zindabad,” “Pakistan Zindabad,” drawing sharp reactions online. 

As the video circulates widely, it has added a new layer of controversy around Dhurandhar 2, which continues to dominate headlines for its record-breaking box office collection, as the movie has already itched Rs 500 crore mark. 

Social Media Reaction on Viral Dhurandhar 2 Review 

One user commented,” The fact that Pakistanis highly disliked Dhurandhar The Revenge means it really exposes the reality of an average Pakistani person, who may think ISI is doing wrong by spreading terror but will always support/shield them for their despicable acts of terror against other communities just because they are afterall one community.” 

Second user wrote, “Inspite of the negative reaction they all want to watch it.”

Third user said, “The first part somewhat glorified their operatives (made them kind of happy). The second part, however, firmly puts them in their place so it’s only natural they’d dislike it. It’s an unrelenting takedown of Pakistan, and perhaps they couldn’t stomach watching what Jaskirat did to Major Iqbal in the end and still walk away unscathed.” 

Pakistani Family Praises Dhurandhar 1 

This reaction comes months after the same family had praised the Dhurandhar 1, released in December 2025. In a recent video, they had described the original as a “must-watch,” making their starkly different response to the Dhurandhar 2 even more striking. 



While appreciating Dhurandhar 1, the woman said, “itni achchi movie mere khayal mein maine kabhi pehle nahi dekhi hai. Mujhe last tak yeh samajh hi nahi aayi. Sab bahut acche the, mera favourite Ranveer Singh tha, mujhe bahut achha laga, lekin koi aisa factor nahi tha jisse aap uski buri acting keh paayein.

Is movie ki direction, songs—everything one-stop mast hai. Yeh bilkul Pakistan movie nahi hai, history dikhayi gayi hai, facts dikhaye gaye hain. Facts toh please dekho, bahut dhyan se dekho, plz apne mind ke saath dekho.”

Also Read: ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 Release: When and Where to Watch Episode 12, Release Time, Storyline, Plot and More 

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Tags: Dhurandhar 2 box officeDhurandhar 2 controversyDhurandhar 2 viral videoPakistani family reaction Dhurandhar 2Pakistani reaction Bollywood movieRanveer Singh Dhurandhar 2 review

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‘Third-Class, Bakwaas!’ Pakistani Family Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 in Viral Video, Chants ‘Major Iqbal Zindabad’ Outside UK Theater, Reaction Sparks Debate | Watch

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‘Third-Class, Bakwaas!’ Pakistani Family Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 in Viral Video, Chants ‘Major Iqbal Zindabad’ Outside UK Theater, Reaction Sparks Debate | Watch

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‘Third-Class, Bakwaas!’ Pakistani Family Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 in Viral Video, Chants ‘Major Iqbal Zindabad’ Outside UK Theater, Reaction Sparks Debate | Watch
‘Third-Class, Bakwaas!’ Pakistani Family Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 in Viral Video, Chants ‘Major Iqbal Zindabad’ Outside UK Theater, Reaction Sparks Debate | Watch
‘Third-Class, Bakwaas!’ Pakistani Family Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 in Viral Video, Chants ‘Major Iqbal Zindabad’ Outside UK Theater, Reaction Sparks Debate | Watch
‘Third-Class, Bakwaas!’ Pakistani Family Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 in Viral Video, Chants ‘Major Iqbal Zindabad’ Outside UK Theater, Reaction Sparks Debate | Watch

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