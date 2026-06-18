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Home > Entertainment News > This Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan Co-Star Reveals She Was Once Asked To ‘Compromise’, Was Offered Rs. 1 Lakh To Get Work

This Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan Co-Star Reveals She Was Once Asked To ‘Compromise’, Was Offered Rs. 1 Lakh To Get Work

Actress Maanvi Gagroo recalled receiving a text offering “Rs 1 lakh plus compromise” early in her career. Speaking on a podcast, she revealed she did not understand the term at the time and sought guidance from a casting director, highlighting challenges faced by industry outsiders.

Maanvi Gagroo (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Maanvi Gagroo (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 19:51 IST

Maanvi Gagroo recently shared some of her uncomfortable moments from her early days of being an actress, saying that she used to get a text from someone who offered her Rs 1 lakh plus ‘compromise’ for a project. The actress revealed that she didn’t even know what the term meant in the entertainment industry, being so new to it. She shared some of her struggles to break into the industry in the Two Girls & Two Cups podcast. She said she got the message and was totally mystified by what it said.

“When I was told about what happened, I said ‘compromise?’,” Maanvi said. “I didn’t know.” She took the message to a casting director who she felt was her mentor and didn’t know what the sender was trying to say. The actress says the casting director “prompted” her to delete the message and block the sender. In retrospect, Maanvi said that she was taken aback that someone would put herself out there in writing.

“Usually, people don’t like having any proof. People would even say things over the phone because then no one can rat them out. But in this case, it was ‘Rs 1 lakh plus compromise’ through a text message,” she added. The actress shared that her perception of the word ‘compromise’ back then was entirely different from what she thought.

Maanvi Gagroo on being an outsider

“I used to think compromise means you’ll do some compromising about your budget or something. I thought maybe it is a budget issue or something. Just like GST, right? RS 1 lakh plus GST. Complimentary something and plus compromise. I really didn’t know,” she continued.

On going through her experience, Maanvi stated that it is not always easy to navigate the entertainment industry if someone doesn’t have any exposure or connection. “This is what happens to non-nepo kids. Navigating all of this is not easy,” she added.

About Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi made her first appearance on the screen through the Disney Channel production Dhoom Machao Dhoom in 2007, and thereafter starred in movies like No One Killed Jessica and PK. Some of the other productions that helped her gain fame include Pitchers, Tripling, Made in Heaven, Four More Shots Please! and Ujda Chaman. She has recently been seen in Heer Sara, a film that revolves around an all-female road trip.

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This Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan Co-Star Reveals She Was Once Asked To ‘Compromise’, Was Offered Rs. 1 Lakh To Get Work
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This Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan Co-Star Reveals She Was Once Asked To ‘Compromise’, Was Offered Rs. 1 Lakh To Get Work

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This Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan Co-Star Reveals She Was Once Asked To ‘Compromise’, Was Offered Rs. 1 Lakh To Get Work
This Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan Co-Star Reveals She Was Once Asked To ‘Compromise’, Was Offered Rs. 1 Lakh To Get Work
This Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan Co-Star Reveals She Was Once Asked To ‘Compromise’, Was Offered Rs. 1 Lakh To Get Work
This Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan Co-Star Reveals She Was Once Asked To ‘Compromise’, Was Offered Rs. 1 Lakh To Get Work

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