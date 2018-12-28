Besides Nick-Priyanka's adorable chemistry, there is one another reason that has been driving people crazy in awe. It is the bond between Priyanka Chopra and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas that has been winning hearts over the Internet. Well, a series of pictures that have recently surfaced from PeeCee and Nick's weddings that are breaking the Internet.

Among all the pictures, the one that has garnered millions of hearts is this adorable picture of Piggy Chopps and Mama Jonas. In this particular picture, Priyanka is all smiles to the camera while Mama Jonas is pouting looking all gorgeous. The picture shows that they actually share a great bond with each other and it is just adorable. In the picture, the Quantico star is looking exceptionally beautiful donning this vibrant outfit while Mama Jonas is not looking lesser than the bride-to-be. Here’s take a look at this adorable picture:

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has also shared a series of pictures via his official Instagram handle that has been catching a lot of buzzes. Take a look:

