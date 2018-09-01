The cutest couple of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput regularly pop up on news headlines for their love-dovey photo updates. Yet again, the charming wife of Shahid Kapoor has uploaded an adorable selfie wherein she is tucked warmly in the arms of her husband. Garnening so much of love from around the country, the couple flaunts their love like no other.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput warming hearts all over again!

The lovely couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput is all set to start a new venture with their second child. Soon, Mr and Mrs Kapoor will become proud parents again. The pregnancy glow is pretty much visible in all the lovely selfies shared by Mira but this selfie showcases the glow of would be the father too. The cute and close selfie uploaded by Mira Rajput is winning the Internet and sending romantic vibes to all of us.

😘 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Aug 31, 2018 at 5:47am PDT

Wife Mira Rajput is giving a cute expression while Shahid is holding the love of his life closely, wrapping her in his arms. We are indeed loving the casual yet glam look of the couple. Shahid’s heavy beard is making the fans go crazy!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood who never seize to set major couple goals for the fans. The Instagram profiles of the duo is always flooded with romantic pictures showcasing the pure bond and we can’t stop gushing over it. Have a look at the best of them:

#nofilterlove ❤️ A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on May 6, 2018 at 1:42am PDT

🙃 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Feb 17, 2018 at 4:24am PST

Oh, you make me smile A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Feb 1, 2018 at 2:03am PST

❤️ A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Dec 14, 2017 at 5:48am PST

❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 21, 2018 at 11:23pm PDT

The queen that rules my heart. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

Chill vibes. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 4, 2016 at 4:23am PDT

The dreamy husband Shahid Kapoor is already pampering her wife Mira and now this love-struck selfie is making us all go awwww!

Of all the other preparations to welcome their second child, Shahid has decided to take a short paternity leave after the mom delivers the baby and then resume his hectic work schedule. Workwise, Shahid is ready to start shooting for his upcoming movie which is the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy(2017). Arjun Reddy was directed by Vanga who would also direct the Hindi version of the film. Also, Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu is slated to release on September 21, 2018. Batti Gul Meter Chalu will also feature Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

