The lovely couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput is all set to start a new venture with their second child. Soon, Mr and Mrs Kapoor will become proud parents again. The pregnancy glow is pretty much visible in all the lovely selfies shared by Mira but this selfie showcases the glow of would be the father too. The cute and close selfie uploaded by Mira Rajput is winning the Internet and sending romantic vibes to all of us.
Wife Mira Rajput is giving a cute expression while Shahid is holding the love of his life closely, wrapping her in his arms. We are indeed loving the casual yet glam look of the couple. Shahid’s heavy beard is making the fans go crazy!
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood who never seize to set major couple goals for the fans. The Instagram profiles of the duo is always flooded with romantic pictures showcasing the pure bond and we can’t stop gushing over it. Have a look at the best of them:
The dreamy husband Shahid Kapoor is already pampering her wife Mira and now this love-struck selfie is making us all go awwww!
Of all the other preparations to welcome their second child, Shahid has decided to take a short paternity leave after the mom delivers the baby and then resume his hectic work schedule. Workwise, Shahid is ready to start shooting for his upcoming movie which is the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy(2017). Arjun Reddy was directed by Vanga who would also direct the Hindi version of the film. Also, Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu is slated to release on September 21, 2018. Batti Gul Meter Chalu will also feature Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.