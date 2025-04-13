Home
This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After Dating For Two Years

While reconciliation isn’t entirely off the table, the astrologer predicted that the relationship is unlikely to evolve romantically.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma


Speculations about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s breakup began earlier this year when they attended Raveena Tandon’s Holi bash separately, raising eyebrows among fans.

While neither actor has confirmed the split publicly, celebrity astrologer Geetanjali Saxena recently shared insights into their relationship issues in an interview with Hindi Rush.

Astrologer Predicts Instability in Tamannaah’s Personal Life

According to Saxena, 2024 hasn’t been lucky for Tamannaah in terms of her personal life. She stated, “This year will bring her financial success, but emotional stability in relationships will be missing.”

The astrologer believes the unfavorable planetary movements contributed to the relationship falling apart this year.

What Went Wrong Between Tamannaah and Vijay Varma?

Delving deeper into the rift, Saxena revealed that the couple had frequent arguments and disagreements, leading to their separation. However, she also mentioned the possibility of a reconciliation attempt later in the year.

“They may try to get back together around October or November. If they reconcile then, it might work out permanently,” she said.

The astrologer pointed to money matters as a major source of friction. Saxena noted, “Though one might say they aren’t bothered by the other not earning, deep down, it does affect them. Their core values and belief systems differ, and that leads to repeated clashes.”

Saxena also highlighted that professional boundaries and control were creating problems. “There might have been times when one partner asked the other to avoid certain projects or roles, leading to restrictions and arguments,” she explained.

While reconciliation isn’t entirely off the table, the astrologer predicted that the relationship is unlikely to evolve romantically. “They can remain great friends, but I don’t see their romantic relationship progressing further,” Saxena concluded.

