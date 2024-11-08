THIS Crime Patrol And Splitsvilla Actor Has Died At 35, Suicide Suspected

Nitin, originally from Aligarh, UP, rose to fame after winning Dadagiri 2 and later appeared in popular shows like MTV Splitsvilla 5, Zindagi Dot Com, Crime Patrol, and Friends. His final television role was in SAB TV’s daily series Tera Yaar Hoon Main in 2022.

Actor Nitin Chauhaan Dies

The actor, originally from Aligarh, UP, was last seen in Tera Yaar Hoon Main in 2022. Co-stars Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh confirmed his death, though details remain limited.

Nitin’s father traveled to Mumbai to bring his son’s body back to Delhi. A friend, Kuldeep, told TOI that the family informed him of Nitin’s death early in the morning, sharing their shock and recounting plans they had made for next month to visit Khatu Shyam ji’s temple together.

Kuldeep recalled how Nitin would often drive his friends on their trips, prioritizing their comfort and creating lasting memories. He added that Nitin had not indicated any issues and had always encouraged friends to visit him in Mumbai.

Reflecting on the loss, he expressed regret, wishing he’d had a chance to support his friend.

Did Nitin Chauhaan Commit Suicide?

Co-stars from his last show, Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh, confirmed his passing, though they were unable to provide further information.

A social media post by former co-star Vibhuti Thakur mentioned that Nitin's death may have been due to suicide, although additional details are yet to emerge.